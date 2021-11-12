Davesime Com Scam {Nov 2021} Read Customer Reviews!

The following research will help know the legitimacy of this site and will give necessary details on Is Davesime com Scam.

Are you a true fitness freak? If yes, then you might have heard about Davesime.com in the United States, which sells gym equipment. People are now becoming more fitness conscious and are rushing more towards gyming. So if you are a fitness freak, then you must explore this website as it has lots of good gym equipment that will never disappoint you.

But before anything, we will discuss Is Davesime com Scam or a legit site, and there are a lot of scam websites in the online platform which are cheating the buyers. Later we will surely discuss the positive and negative sides of this website. So please read the article.

Is Davesime com a legit site?

This website has many gym equipment, and buyers might get attracted to them. But people must read about the legitimacy of this site as many websites are now fraudulent and can cheat. So if you want safe and secure shopping, you must read this. Also, we will tell you about Davesime com Reviews so that no doubt is left in your mind.

Here are the details of this website:

Registration of Domain : October 13, 2021, is the creation date.

Trust score : 1% of a trust factor, which is poor.

Data security : Safe and secure transfer of data through Https server.

Customer’s opinion : there is no feedback from shoppers found on the equipment of this website

Social Connectivity: there are connections with social media.

These details will help all the buyers to know about the legitimacy of this site and will clear your doubts regarding IsDavesime com Scam or a legit site. We recommend you not to trust such websites blindly as they could misuse your personal information like CVV number, credit card, or debit card details. We also suggest you not share any OTPs as they can make a big transaction.

Brief of Davesime.com

It is an online station where you can shop for gym equipment. They have a wide range of equipment that will help you in your work out. Following is the list of products offered by them:

Adjustable Dumbbells

BowflexVeloCore

Bowflex Treadmill

Dumbbell stand.

Despite the wide range of products offered by them, first, read the: Is Davesime com Scam or legit section so that you can judge the legitimacy of this website. But we will suggest you explore the website once so that you can see how amazing the items are and will complete your gym sets.

Features of Davesime.com

Get Pair of Dumbbells from https://www.davesime.com/.

Email id: bowflex-vip@outlook.com

No relevant information about the phone number and address of the company were found.

Shipment time varies according to the country and also depends on the shipment method mentioned in your order.

Return policy

If you are not satisfied with the equipment, you need to worry about: Is Davesime com Scam; you can send your complaint through email within seven days.

To claim a refund, submit your response within seven days.

There are no reviews of shoppers who found the equipment on this site.

American Express, PayPal, MasterCard are some ways of payment.

Positive Highlights

Email address is found.

The order could be tracked with a tracking number.

Ships internationally.

Shoppers can avail benefits of free shipping.

Negative Highlights

Missing information of phone number and address of the company.

Poorly designed format of the site.

Heavy offers seem fake.

Davesime com Reviews

We summarize that this website doesn’t provide important information like the phone number and address of the company. Along with it, there are no customer reviews found on the equipment, and no connection with social media. There are zero reviews of this site on other reviews sites. As per Alexa Rank, it has no fame, which indicates no customers visited this site.

Regarding credit card scams, read this post.

Final Summary

Based on: Is Davesime com Scam, we suggest you not share any details with this site as it has a low trust score. And it is also newly registered and has less than six months life expectancy, making it doubtful to use. Details regarding Dumbbells can be seen on this link.

What are your views on Davesime.com? Please share with us.

