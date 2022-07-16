Daze Sussex Lions {July 2022} Explore Complete Info!

This article provides insight into the Daze Sussex Lions events and tells the readers about the festival in detail, along with the activities and other facts.

Are you looking for information on the latest updates of Sussex Lions Daze events 2022? Do you want to know the whole festival schedule so that you can make plans accordingly? The Sussex Lions Daze festival is popular in the United States, and everyone is waiting for its program.

Your wait is over because, in this article, we will tell you about the Daze Sussex Lions 2022 event’s schedule and everything you need to know about it. So, let’s find out.

What is Sussex Lions Daze?

Lions Daze is a festival organized by many known companies and sponsored by several companies in the United States. It is an array of different activities in which people can participate, like bag tournaments, softball tournaments, and many more.

The festival is divided into three days, and every day, you will have the chance to win maximum prizes by participating in the game. So, let’s talk about the events.

When will Lions Daze 2022 start?

The festival started on July 15th, 2022, and ended on July 17th, 2022, at Sussex Park Village, W244N6125, Sussex, Weaver Dr, WI-53089. The activities are planned every day so that everyone can enjoy the event.

At the Daze Lions event, there are different facilities given by the Sussex Area Service Club like:

Free parking

Free Admission

Lots of Free Parking

No cover for bands

Also, the customers can get the lion daze t-shirts at the Raffle’s Booth for $10 per piece. If you have any queries related to the event, you can contact Sussexlionsdaze@gmail.com.

Daze Sussex Lions 2022 festival schedule

Let’s talk about the event’s schedule and see the activities that are planned accordingly.

On Friday 15ht July 2022

On this day, people can enjoy the opening of the carnival with the early evening band, the carnival rides, bingo, the men’s softball tournament, and the night band by rebel Grace.

Saturday, July 16th, 2022

Events included on this day are men’s softball Tournament, Bags Tournament, tractor pull, Afternoon Band by the Unexpected, and early evening and night band.

Sunday, July 17th, 2022

On the final day, people can celebrate the farewell of the festival with carnival rides, camel and pony rides for free, enjoy the fireworks 2022 Sussex show, and Sussex Lions Stimulus Day, which everyone can get a draft beer at $ 2 all day.

If you have any doubt regarding the schedule, you can check out the official website of Sussex Lion’s daze and check the activities accordingly.

How to register for Sussex Lions Daze events?

If you are interested in the event, you need to register with the website to get the passes for the events. To gain access, you need to click on the registration option on the official website and get your registration done.

Final words

Daze Sussex Lions brings joy to people’s faces, and everyone enjoys the show, whether an adult or a child. However, if you want to enjoy the show, get done with the Daze Lions Sussex website registration before all the tickets get sold out.

Did you attend the Sussex Daze event? Please share your views with us in the comment section.

Also Read : – How to Pronounce Lilibet (June) Get Deep Information!