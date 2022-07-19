Top 4 Tips for Choosing a Decent Torrent Site

Decent Torrent Site: If you want to download large files, downloading them from torrent might be the best option. It is one of the most popular ways to download large files, movies, shows, software, games, etc.

There are two main issues that several people experience before torrenting.

Which torrent website to trust?

How to use a torrent website safely?

In this article, you will get answers to both questions. I will also recommend some reliable torrenting websites that work well with almost any platform.

How to choose a good torrent site?

1) Choose a torrent site with a reputation

It is not difficult to choose a torrent site that is reputed. You can Google information about it, read some reviews, see its platform compatibility, etc. You might want to use a website that has been out there for a while now.

If a torrent site has been operating for several years, there is a good chance that it is legitimate. You might also want to check if the directory of this torrent site is up-to-date.

2) Check the downloading speed

Checking the downloading speed of a torrent is also a decent way to check if it is reliable. A reliable torrent site has torrents with maximum seeders and leechers. It means that people like this torrent and has downloaded it many times.

More seeders and leechers also mean that you will get a good downloading speed. However, if your internet is slow, you might not get a decent downloading speed.

3) Size of library

As mentioned earlier, it is almost impossible for a decent torrent website to have less content. A reliable torrenting site should have all popular and new movies, TV shows, games, etc.

However, an unreliable torrenting website might not have a vast library. Also, the content they might have will not have many seeders or leechers because of low traffic on the website.

4) Pop-ups and Ads

If a torrenting site has a massive number of pop-ups and ads, there is a strong case that it will not be legitimate. A decent torrent site can also have ads, but not much. An unreliable torrent site gives several annoying ads and pop-ups.

These pop-ups will try to lure you into contests, winning free money, shopping coupons, etc. You might also want to be more aware as these websites can easily trick you into downloading malware and viruses.

You might not want to download anything suspicious from these types of websites.

If you are still unsure about the website you want to use, you might want to click here to find a list of 25 reliable websites that work well on most platforms.

How to use a torrent website safely?

Now, if you are sure about the torrent website you want to use, you might want to know the appropriate steps to follow. It is not rocket science to download a torrent appropriately. You do not have to follow strict rules to download a torrent.

Although, you might want want to consider a few things.

1) Using a decent VPN

VPN is not just about unblocking torrent sites. It gives you additional security by avoiding your ISPs sharing or selling your data. You can get into legal trouble if you download copyrighted content. A VPN adds security there.

Also, several people report that their ISPs throttle their internet connection. You can avoid this by using a VPN.

2) Pick a good torrent client

You might want to use BitTorrent or uTorrent as they are the most reliable torrent clients. Avoid using unrecognizable torrent clients. You will not get a fast downloading speed and will be vulnerable to malware and viruses.

Conclusion

Avoid downloading and streaming copyrighted content if you do not want any trouble. Also, if you need to bypass the torrent client from your antivirus, make sure not to give permissions to any other third-party software or file. You might get a virus into your device.