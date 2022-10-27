What is The Expected Cost of Dental Implants?

When it becomes impossible to save the natural set of teeth, the dentist offers a number of dental treatment options. The most effective of all is the dental implant. This is because it lasts for a lifetime if taken good care of and is low-maintenance.

For many people around the world, dental implants were nothing short of a miracle. It has proved to be a game-changer for many people out there. The results are impressive to an extent that they give a finish that looks exactly like natural teeth. It is almost as if the patient has never undergone any dental implant procedure.

Speaking of this, it is the cost of dental implants that often is the cause of worry for many patients. However, it is pertinent to mention that saving on tooth restoration treatment can end up causing you long-term damage in the form of diminished quality of life.

In this article, we are going to shed light on how much dental implants typically cost so that when you decide to opt for it, it doesn’t come off as a surprise.

How much do dental implants cost?

A rough estimate of the average cost lies between $3,500 — $5,000. This includes but is not limited to the costs of abutment and dental crown placement. The combination also includes bone grafting, x-rays and teeth extraction which requires payment on a separate basis. In addition to this, the cost of dental implants also depends on other factors discussed below:

Expert experience

An experienced dentist is likely to charge more. After all, working with true professionals can save you from getting into any mishap and minimize risks.

Choice of materials

The cost is also largely dependent on your preference when it comes to choosing the material for your dental crowns. It is relevant to mention that titanium and zirconium are generally used to make Implants. As a result, the price is directly related to the quality of these materials.

Additional procedures

Dental implant procedure depends on the patient’s tooth and gum condition. Therefore, if the dentist feels the need to perform additional dental procedures such as bone grafting or tooth extraction, then expect the total implant cost to increase.

Laboratory

The total cost of the dental procedure also depends on the technician or laboratory your dentist choses to work with.

Individual requirements

Procedures like dental implant installation are carried out with a customized approach keeping in mind each individual’s case. This is why the cost varies patient to patient.

Preparation

Considering the fact that dental implant treatment is a combination of surgical procedures, there is always a thorough, comprehensive examination carried out to prepare the patient for the process. This includes the following:

Dental exam: Your dental x-rays and 3D images will be captured to evaluate the shape of the teeth and jaw. This is to later turn them into models for a better understanding and to determine the course of the treatment.

Medical history: It is imperative that any medical conditions are communicated to the doctor beforehand. Additionally, the patient must talk about all the medicine or supplement they consume so that it does not interfere with the treatment. In case of conditions like heart disease, the dentist might prescribe medication to prevent infection.

Treatment plan: After having evaluated the dental situation, the plan is created keeping in mind the number of teeth that need replacement in addition to the jaw and remaining teeth condition.

Things to remember

It is important to bear in mind that it takes a proper oral care regime in order to make dental implants last you for a lifetime. Moreover, if you choose to invest time and money in implants today, you will save yourself from a lot of worries in the coming future. This is because it will allow you to keep a number of dental problems at bay.

Furthermore, the dental implant procedure comes with a higher ROI as compared to other dental solutions when it comes to replacing missing teeth. As with dental bridges, implants don’t require one to modify the healthy set of teeth in any way. Also, it does not need regular replacements and you don’t even have to practice eating or even speaking after the procedure. They look and feel exactly like your natural teeth.