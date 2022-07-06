Descargando. Com {July} Explore Legitimacy, Features!

Read exclusive facts unavailable elsewhere about Descargando. com to check its legitimacy. Also, learn how the website operates.

Did you know that a search engine gives two websites in results when you search for Descargando? One website comes up with the URL www.descargandolo.net, and the other website is www.descargandolojuegos.com. Both websites are popular Worldwide. But, in this article, we will focus on www.descargandolojuegos.com because this website is widely accessed as it hosts links to import various games.

Before importing any game, please read the reviews on Descargando. com to know its authenticity.

About Descargando.com:

Descargando.com is searched on the internet to reach descargandolojuegos.com. It is not a legitimate website as it is not authorized to host links to import games released by various gaming companies. Hence, the file that you may import may contain malware.

The original games can be imported from Google Play, Apple Store and the official gaming website. Therefore, installing MODs from a third-party website is not recommended.

Descargandolojuegos.com is a platform featuring:

18 News articles

2 Gaming Area

6 Applications

61 PC Games

33 Android Games And

Several iOS Games

How Descargando.com works?

For importing Android games, Descargando. com redirects users to apkcombo.com, which includes the files to be imported. The website redirects users to the official gaming website for importing files for PC. Therefore, descargandolojuegos.com is only involved in providing links to different websites that hold the application and game files. The website does not provide direct files for directly importing.

Is Descargando.com Legit?

Due to this feature, descargandolojuegos.com is not blacklisted by any blacklisting engines. Further, descargandolojuegos.com achieved an average trust score of 80%, an excellent business ranking of 100%, and a good Alexa Ranking of 289,682. It scored 7% on the suspicion profile.

Descargando. com uses an HTTPS protocol, and its IP 132.148.212.218 has a valid SSL certificate for the next 20 days. The website provides services via a server in GB and a server located in the USA.

As descargandolojuegos.com is an old website registered in the USA on 16th September 2019, it is not gauged on Malware, Phishing, Threat and Spam scores. It is two years, nine months and twenty days old website. Its registration will expire within two months and ten days on 16th September 2022.

Features determining authenticity of Descargando. com:

Descargandolojuegos.com did not include any contact email and phone number. Further, the information about its owner was censored using services from Domains By Proxy, LLC. The website did not include any terms and conditions and privacy policies for its use. Descargandolojuegos.com has been on YouTube since November 2019, with more than 804K subscribers.

Conclusion:

Descargandolojuegos.com is not providing files for direct importing. Instead, it redirects users to various third-party websites for importing files related to applications and games for various OS. Descargandolojuegos.com is not authorized to host such links by official gaming companies. The legitimacy of third-party websites is a concern, which may include Malware in the MOD files. Therefore, Descargando. com is a Scam.

Were Descargandolojuegos.com reviews informative? Please comment on this article about Descargandolojuegos.com.

Also Read : – Internet Cafe Simulator 2 Descargar {Feb 2022} Know Here