Destinoruby com {May} Check Out The Information Here!

The guide given here shares details about registering for the Destination Ruby Contest at Destinoruby com.

Do you want to try your luck and win a free trip to Yucatan? Magnum Ruby ice cream invites applicants from Mexico to participate in the contest and try their luck to win a free trip to Yucatan and other selected destinations.

Contestants have to participate by enrolling at the official website of Destination Ruby. The contest attracts many people worldwide, but it will only accept applications from Mexicans. If you are a Mexican who wants to participate in the content, visit Destinoruby com.

What is Destinoruby.com?

Destinoruby.com is the website where contestants have to enroll to participate in the Ruby Destination contest. The website is designed for the contest only, and interested people in Mexico need to visit the portal to register.

The portal also shares the terms and conditions of the contest, and after reading the terms, contestants have to register for the contest and win a trip to Yucatan and other destinations. However, there are certain steps that contestants have to follow to participate in the contest successfully. Registration is only possible via the Ruby Destination contest portal.

How to Register for the Destino Ruby Magnum Contest?

As mentioned, there are certain steps to register for the contest online. If you are interested in participating in the contest, follow the below steps carefully.

Visit the official website of the contest at Destinoruby.com.

Check the terms and conditions of the contest before registering.

Register for the contest by filling out the online form. Share your name, DOB, and email to register.

After registering, you need to complete a couple of steps by scanning the left palm of your hand using the mobile camera.

The system has a specific algorithm to check how marked your palm has the “M” sign, and it tells the similarity percentage with the M of Destino Ruby Magnum ice cream.

Based on the similarity percentage, discount coupons are offered to purchase Magnum Ruby at Oxxo. The discount couples are emailed to the participants, and the contest winner will get the double trip. The participant with the highest similarity percentage will win.

The Terms & Conditions for Destination Ruby Contest!

Before you register for the contest, you must know the terms and conditions of to contest.

The contest is from Unilever, and the contest’s name is Destination Ruby.

The contest starts on 6th May and lasts till 28th May, and results will be announced on 30th May 2022 on Destinoruby com .

Participants must be Mexican citizens and above the age of 18 years.

Registration must be done before the deadline.

Based on similarity percentage, coupons will be offered, and the participant with the highest similarity percentage will win the free trip.

Conclusion

If you think the M on your palm ensembles the M in Magnum, you must participate in the Destination Ruby Contest to try your luck and win a double trip to Yucatan. But, read the Terms and Conditions before registering. You can participate in the contest from its official website, Destinoruby com and get a chance to win discount coupons and a double trip.

Did you register for the contest? Please share your experiences in the comment section.

Also Read : – Pgachampionship com {May 2022} Know About Championship!