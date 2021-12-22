Devon Franklin Net Worth 2021 {Dec} Know His Earning!

This post contains all the relevant information about Devon Franklin Net Worth 2021. If you are interested to know, then go through this page.

Who is Devon Franklin?

Devon Franklin is a producer, author and motivational speaker from America. He took birth on 13 April 1978. He is famous for his film Miracles from Heaven, Heaven is for real and known for ‘The wait,’ the best-selling book of The New York Times. In 2000, he graduated from the University of Southern California.

The truth about men, The Hollywood Commandments, produced by Faith; these are the few books written by him. He is also famous for films produced by him. He has a huge fan following from all over the world. To know about Devon Franklin Net Worth 2021, you can read the full article.

Devon Franklin’s Family

In this paragraph, we will discuss the personal life of Devon Franklin. Franklin currently resides in Los Angeles. He spent his childhood in Oakland, California, with his parents, Donald Ray Franklin I and Paulette Franklin.

He is the brother of Donald Ray and David Brandon. His mother, Paulette, along with his sons, got separated from his dad. After a few years, his dad expired at the age of 36. On 16 June 2012, he married his girlfriend, Meagan Good. Recently, the couple has decided to part ways. Devon Franklin and Meagan Good have filed for divorce in December 2021.

Devon Franklin Net Worth 2021

As Devon Franklin is a very famous celebrity, many of you want to know about his earnings. Along with producing tv shows and writing books, Franklin is CEO of Franklin Entertainment. He started preaching at 16 years of age and worked with Will Smith and James Lassiter at the beginning of his career when he was 18 years old.

He has also worked in famous shows like The Dr. Phil Show, The Meredith Vieira Show, Oprah’s Super Soul Sunday, etc. He is famous worldwide and has a fan following of 1.5 million on Instagram. Now let’s know how much Devon Franklin earns. Devon Franklin Net Worth 2021 is $14 Million.

In the above paragraphs, we learned about Devon Franklin. He has worked hard from the beginning and achieved his passion. He is famous for his skills and multi-talents. He is a well-deserving celebrity known for his famous films and books. If you want to know more about Devon Franklin, then go through the given link:

