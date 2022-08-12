Diaiana Reviews {Aug} Is This A Legitimate Website?

This article on Diaiana Reviews shares full details about the products of the web portal to understand the website’s legitimacy. Follow our blog to know more.

Are you looking for better quality products in the online portal? Do you wish to shop your desired products from an online shopping site? If yes, this web portal is all you need to look into. It comes up with impressive products. This web portal provides Worldwide service.

This article on Diaiana Reviews will cover all the information on the web portal products to understand their worthiness of the web portal. To know further, follow the blog below.

What is Diaiana.com?

This is an online shopping site. This web portal is pretty versatile. It comes up with various products like footwear, bags, sunglasses, etc. The website only consists of the catalogues of the product without any images, but after clicking on the products, no products are found in its website. But since it sells all its products on the online website, buyers are willing to determine Is Diaiana Legit or a fake website.

The Specifications of Diaiana.com:

The Domain’s URL: Diaiana.com

The web portal was found on: The webpage was designed on 22/07/2022.

The expiration date of a webpage: The web portal will expire on 22/07/2023.

Email address: No detail about its Email Id is mentioned.

The web portal’s real location: There are no details about its address, but it accepts returns at 659 E Flagler St #175 Miami, FL 33131, USA.

Delivery time gap: The website allows 5-10 business days for delivering its order.

Service on Free delivery: No details on the free shipping policy are available.

Delivery on the standard: Under Diaiana Reviews , no details are available on standard shipping.

Calling number: No detail about its contact number is available.

Web designer information: There is no information available about the web developer.

Social site platforms: There are no logos of social platforms on its webpage.

Timing for Return: It offers 14 days of return service on its order.

Payment methods: PayPal, Visa, Master card, etc.

Positive points of Diaiana.com:

It allows various options for making payments.

It provides easy return service on its order.

Negative points of Diaiana.com:

It has not mentioned its email id.

It has not given its web developer details.

Is Diaiana Legit or a fake website?

Buyers should follow all the details of the webpage and its products and check their authenticity before confirming any deal. The given points will allow you to understand its legitimacy:

The introduction of the website: The webpage was designed on 22/07/2022.

Trust rank: The webpage has a terrible trust rank, only 2%.

Copied content percentage: No data on the duplicate content rate of the website is available.

Rate of Discount: It provides a 25% discount on its products.

The Legitimacy of Email address: No detail about its email Id is given.

Account on Social site: As per Diaiana Reviews , There are no logos of the social platform on its webpage.

Location of the web portal: There are no details about its address, but it accepts returns at 659 E Flagler St #175 Miami, FL 33131, USA.

Exchange service: It provides exchange service on its order.

Charge of Return: No details about the return freight are available.

Rank on Alexa: No data about the Alexa ranking of this website is available.

Order cancellation information: The order can be cancelled within 60 minutes after the order is placed.

Method of Refund: Refunds get transferred within 30 days.

Policy and conditions: It has separate policy pages on its website.

Diaiana Reviews:

There are no reviews from the customer about its products on its web portal. The global Alexa ranking of this web portal is not available. Furthermore, the web portal is unavailable on social sites, and no reviews about its products are available on social platforms and online websites.

Summing up:

This web portal has no experience in the online market. There are no customers for its products. The webpage has a horrible trust rank. The web portal has no social platform logos, and there are no reviews about its products on the social platform and online platform, according to Diaiana Reviews. This website is susceptible, and we recommend that the customers be careful.

