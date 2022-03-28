Did Chris Wallace Why Leave Fox {March} Fetch Reason!

To all the readers looking out for the details of Did Chris Wallace Why Leave Fox, explore this article to fetch all the related facts.

If you follow political news on Fox, then you probably might have heard the debate and discussion sessions from Chris Wallace. He is the United States-based anchor who has recently announced the end of his Fox journey after serving the channel for 18 years.

What could be the reason or conflict behind this exit? Read till the end to know all the facts and answers!

Reason Behind Chris Wallace’s Exit:

Let’s reveal the reason behind Chris Wallace exit for the 18 years journey.

Recently, the anchor has announced that he has left his Fox channel show for CNN. Therefore, this surprising news was delivered at the end of the last episode of his show- Fox News Sunday.

Fox bosses have promised Wallace that they will not interfere between his guests and their discussions. But on, his debate with Donald Trump went off the rails when Trump continually interrupted Joe Biden’s Statement, the fetched reason for his exit.

Reason Behind Chris Wallace's Exit:

As we have already mentioned, he announced the same through his last episode of Fox News Sunday. The anchor said that this is the last time he is meeting with his audience and fans like this. Chris Wallace was renowned for his complicated and tricky questions to all his guests.

Many anchors and officials related to Fox and other channels have shared their views about his exit. Howard Kurtz said that he is the most talented and tenacious interviewer in the field and passed seasoned judgments, stating him to be the best debater ever.

Who will be relacing Wallace on Fox News Sunday Show?

Adding more facts, the channel has commented that they are incredibly proud of working with Chris Wallace for 18 years, further mentioning that the show will continue after his exit.

Before any successor for the show was revealed by channel, Wallace himself added that he would be replaced by a rotating guest series including Martha MacCallum, John Roberts, Baier, Bill Hemmer, Neil Cavuto, Dana Perino, and Jennifer Griffin.

How is CNN related to this Hype?

If you have searched for this topic over the internet, you might have got the CNN channel links. In his statement that he passed last year, Wallace said that he is looking to join something new that will take him beyond politics.

He will be joining CNN, and the channel has said that his role will be forthcoming, providing viewers with a new storytelling experience.

Final Verdict:

Chris Wallace has served Fox News for 18 years and has recently announced his exit from the channel, mentioning the reasons related to unsustainable Fox’s environment.

Please share your views about the same in the comments section below.

