Digimon Survive Nintendo Eshop {July} Explore Dates Now!

This article provides information on the newly released game Digimon Survive Nintendo Eshop and tells the users about its order game and bonus pack.

Are you waiting for the release of the Digimon Survive game on Nintendo and other platforms? Do you want to know the official release date of the game Worldwide? Digimon is a famous anime, and with the announcement of its new game, i.e., Digimon Survive, users are looking forward to playing it.

In this article, we will discuss everything related to Digimon Survive Nintendo Eshop and tell the users about its release date and how they can order it from Eshop.

Is Digimon Survive available on Nintendo?

According to the sources, the gaming company of Digimon, i.e., Witch Craft Co., Ltd., and Hyde decided to launch the game on different platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows.

Therefore, if you want to play this game, order now as per your device and enjoy the new chapters of Digimon. Now, let’s look at the gate’s release date and see when Digimon Survive will be available for the users.

What’s the release date of Digimon survive Xbox?

According to the official website’s announcement, the game will release on 29th July 2022, available on Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Nintendo Switch. The story of Digimon Survive revolves around the life of the teenagers who got lost on the school trip and then transported into a new dimension with monsters and dangers around them.

It is a tactical role-playing game that Bandai Namco Entertainment publishes. It is observed that the game will release early in Japan, i.e., on 28th July 2022 and 29th July Worldwide.

Why do users can’t pre-order Digimon Survive Nintendo Eshop?

It is seen that most of the users can’t be able to pre-order the game from online platforms. The main reason behind this is that no official time is mentioned for the day’s release. We know the date, but the company didn’t tell us when the game will be released.

Therefore, the users have to wait to order the game, but it is believed that the Nintendo Switch version of Digimon Survive will be available on 9 am PT/12 pm ET in North Region.

What is the bonus pack of Digimon Survive?

As we have seen the release date and other factors of Digimon survive Eshop, it’s time to put some light on the bonus pack the users will get after they order Digimon Survive. The users who are planning to pre-order the game at its launch date will get bonus content like:

DLC-limited additional Monsters

Guilmon

HP support equipment

Promo cards of agumon, Falcomon, and Labramon

The creator of Digimon Survive also requested the users not to spoil the game on social media by putting images of the gameplay or storyline. They want the users to feel the surprise in the game and enjoy it.

Conclusion

After seeing the above information related to Digimon Survive Nintendo Eshop, it is clear that the demand for Digimon Survive is high, and the users are waiting for its official release. Therefore, order now if you want to enjoy Digimon Survive with its bonus pack.

Who’s your favorite Digimon in the game? Please share your opinion with us.

Also Read : – C3h8 Roblox {July 2022} Is It Correct Code: Know Here!