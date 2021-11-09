Digitaldefynd. Com {Nov} Read Learning Platform Reviews!

In this post, we have discussed Digitaldefynd. Com, an online platform that recommends courses for online learners.

Are you looking for a website for learning online courses? Would you like to know the legitimacy of such an educational website? If yes, this post will be helpful to you.

Digital Defynd is an online learning platform offering 92000+ courses for online learners. Many people Worldwide want to know more about the platform. So, in this post, we will discuss Digitaldefynd. Com.

About Digital Defynd

Digital Defynd is an online learning platform that offers recommendations for online certifications and courses. The site has over 92000 courses and more than 2 million active learners. The company has hundreds of experts with decades of experience in the education field. These experts handpick course recommendations for the learner,

Digital Defynd has courses from almost all fields, including Data Science, Marketing, Personal Growth, Design, Marketing, Business, Sports, Music, Language, and many more. They also have various University courses listed on their website.

There are over 45000 free courses and 1200 free certifications listed on their site. Digitaldefynd. Com also offers a free Digital Defynd certificate to learners on the compilation of courses or certifications.

List of popular courses available on their site:

Data Science – Python, Data Engineering, Data Science Certification, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, and Python Data Science.

Marketing – Digital Marketing, Google Adwords, Facebook Marketing, Marketing Analytics, Instagram Marketing, and Content Marketing.

Development – HTML, C++, React, Full Stack, Front End, Android App Development, and iOS App Development.

Design – Fashion Design, Logo Design, UI UX Design, Graphic Design, Interior Design, and Drawing.

Test Prep – GMAT, GRE, IELTS, MCAT, PSAT, and DAT.

Is Digitaldefynd. Com website Legit?

There are a variety of factors that are considered for assessing the authenticity of a website. So, in the list below, we have assessed all the main factors regarding the website to determine its legitimacy.

Domain Date and Domain Age – The official domain of the website was registered on 19th September 2015, which implies that the domain age is six years old.

Global Alexa Ranking – The site has an impressive Alexa Ranking with a rating of 22129.

Official Company Address – The company is based in San Francisco, California, United States.

Company Owner’s Details – The founder and CEO of Digitaldefynd. Com is Prateek Shah.

Social Media Presence – The Digital Defynd website has its presence on all major social media platforms, including Facebook, Linkedin, Twitter, and Instagram. They post regularly on their social media, and their Linkedin profile also mentions their employee list.

Customer Feedback – There are many helpful customer testimonials listed on their website. Also, there are several excellent reviews about the website over the internet.

Conclusion

The Digital Defynd website seems quite legit. Its domain age is six years old, and it has a good Alexa ranking. Also, the company seems legit as they have good customer feedback and a regular social media Presence. Visit the official Digital Defynd website to know more

Was this article on Digitaldefynd. Com helpful to you? If yes, share your thoughts on Digital Defynd in the comments.

