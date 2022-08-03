DK Oyster Reviews {Aug} Is This The Legit Or Scam Site?

DODBUZZ
Check out this write-up and try to know all the details on DK Oyster Reviews.

Are you planning an outing with your family or friends? If you’re considering a location with a mesmerizing view of the beach and a fine dining restaurant, somewhere near Mykonos, DK Oyster might be on your list.

The restaurant and bar attract many tourists from countries like the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Europe, etc. But many were wondering if this could be a good pick. Keep reading DK Oyster Reviews to get your answers.

Customers Reviews

DK Oyster is located in Mykonos, Platis Yialos, 84600 PO Box 346, Greece. The local restaurant and bar are situated alongside Platys Gialos beach. They claim to offer contemporary cuisines, good drinks and a good ambiance for your guests to enjoy.

As per the ratings given to the visually appealing restaurant with a dazzling view of the beach, most customers seemed displeased. Trustpilot rated it 2.6 in the restaurant and bars category, and reviews by more than three thousand customers on Restaurant Guru gave it 2.4 stars out of 5.

More on DK Oyster Mykonos Reviews

Recently, news surfaced that a couple hailing from Canada visiting Mykonos for their honeymoon were left stunned when they realized that DK Oyster created a bill of $570 for a ‘Quick snack.’

This created a huge commotion on the internet, and many came forward to share their experience. Some said they leech off the money by refusing to tell the cost of anything before the final bill. Many called the business a ‘SCAM.’

The place seems like a restaurant that may not show you the charges and the taxes, is insanely expensive and may try to rip you off by charging over a hundred bucks even for a water bottle. DK Oyster Mykonos Owner is Dimitrios Kalamaras.

A quick glimpse of DK Oyster 

DK Oyster serves dishes including oysters, crabs, and many other kinds of seafood. They also serve liquor. The seaside established restaurant and bar allow people to make reservations beforehand, and you have to give the details on the number of people, date and timing at which you’ll be there.

The restaurant opens at 9:00 am and closes at 5:00 am. The idea of dining at DK Oyster may seem like an elegant and beautiful experience, but you may regret it after seeing the massive bill for even the cheapest thing you could have.

We hope that DK Oyster Reviews might have given you a heads up if you’re still planning to visit the restaurant and are okay with paying a hefty sum for merely a few small dishes and drinks.

Final Verdict 

The couple was one of many customers who silently paid whatever the restaurant asked. But, they have decided to move to court, charging almost 600 euros for merely two drinks and some crabs.

Many said they lured them to get something, overcharged, added mandatory tips and had rude and unpleasant staff. Overall, we suggest you stay careful of these kinds of scams and scamming outlets. Visit here to see

Did you experience something similar? Drop your experience in our comments section of DK Oyster Reviews.

