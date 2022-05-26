Dockleather Com Scam {May} Read Customer Reviews Here!

We have discussed the Dockleather site to determine whether Dockleather com Scam or a legit website.

Do you love wearing leather shoes? Are you looking for the best place to buy leather on the internet? If that’s the case, don’t panic; a new online store that delivers only to the United States. The online store is Dockleather com.

We recommend that our viewers read Dockleather com Scam or legit before purchasing anything. As a result, we’ve taken on the task of reviewing the website for our target audience. To learn more about the Dockleather shop and whether you can trust it for making purchases, read this article.

Legitimacy of the Dockleather site

Further, next, we will need to assess the technical aspects of the internet shopping portal’s validity.

Date of Domain Registration: The site was established on November 11th, 2021.

Trust Score : Dockleather seems to have a low trust grade of 8%, indicating that it is untrustworthy.

Alexa Rank: The leather shoe-selling website has 0 on Alexa Rank. Dockleather com Reviews will discuss Alexa information once more.

Website Age: The internet dress-shopping portal is 6 months & 15 days old, indicating that it is just not reliable.

Expiration Date: The Dockleather.com domain will expire on November 11th, 2022. As a result, the site’s url life expectancy is poor.

Country of origin: Founded in California, the USA.

Data Security: The connection of HTTPs provides security for sensitive data.

Proximity to Suspicious Websites: 29/100.

Threat Profile: 29/100.

Phishing Score: 29/100.

Malware Score: 1 8/100.

Spam Score: 7/100.

Social relations : Dockleather has no engaged social media profiles. As a result, the site is deprived of any social connections.

Brief check on Dockleather com Scam or Legit

Dockleather is a website that sells the most up-to-date stylish leather for men and women. The online store has a variety of shoes in various designs. The e-commerce site specializes in leather boots that are both durable and attractive. They have a range of size options to choose from. The price of shoes ranges from $75 to $100, and a few color option such as black, white, brown & Khaki green is available.

Product Range

Leather Shoes for Men

Leather Boots for Men

Low Ankle Leather Boots for Women

High Ankle Leather Boots for Women

Next, we must assess other factors to decide whether Dockleather com Scam or not. Factors like site visibility, Alexa Rank, validity criteria, customer evaluations, advantages and disadvantages, and functionality are among the other elements we need to assess. Next, we’ll look at some of the site’s features & functionality.

Features of the Dockleather site

We will analyze elements connected to the site’s functional activities in features. Let’s get started.

Buy products at : https://www.dockleather.com/

E-mail address: Support@Dockleather.com

Address: 308 Maple Drive (North), Beverly Hills, California, USA, Zip Code – 90210.

Social Media Links: There seem to be no social media profiles related to the Dockleather website. The data associated with social connections will assist in determining Dockleather com Scam or legit.

Owner’s information: Not available

Delivery Policy: The leather store has free shipping on all items.

Terms & Conditions of Use: Plagiarism is in use.

Shipping: Items are shipped in the US within 5-8 working days.

Tracking Details: Tracking information is being sent through email.

Cancellation: Free cancellation within 1 day.

Returns: Eligible for a 30-day exchange or return.

Refund: Money refund time not specified.

Payment mode: PayPal is the preferred method of payment.

Positive Highlights of Dockleather

Doesn’t charge a delivery fee.

Orders are shipped within 5-8 days.

1-day cancellation policy.

Negative Highlight of Dockleather

Refund time not stated.

Customer Reviews

We found a few online Dockleather com Reviews. However, we couldn’t find any Dockleather items review. It also lacks customer ratings or social media feedback.

We only found a few YouTube video assessments and poor Alexa Rank. This makes us distrustful of the site and leads us to believe it is a fraud. So, to learn more about Credit Card Scams, go here.

Final Verdict

Dockleather is an online shopping platform with a poor trust rating, a high danger profile, minimal social interaction, and no reviews. So, it might be a fraud. Please stay away from it.

Was this post about Dockleather com Scam or Legit? If that’s the case, please leave a remark on another site you would like us to evaluate.