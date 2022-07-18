Donna Lee Donaldson Missing {July 2022} A Recent Case!

Scroll down this article, and you might get some important news related to Donna Lee Donaldson Missing.

A missing case of Donna Lee Donaldson!

Recently the news has been viral across the web that a girl has been missing since July 13th. This incident happened in Jamaica. As per the sources, we came to know people are getting angry at the police because till today. They do not provide any information regarding this incident.

That is why a huge protest has been started by the civilians in favour of Donna Lee Donaldson. We came to know these things while searching for information regarding Donna Lee Donaldson Missing.

Last communication of Donna Lee Donaldson’s family:

As per the sources, we find that the family communicated with Donna Lee on July 13th. The family has started to share information on social media where they said they had made a police complaint, and still, police say we are working on it.

The police have provided no further update regarding the disappearance of Donna Lee Donaldson. These are the few things that the brother of Donna Lee Donaldson has shared with observers, and on social media, we have found these updates while searching about Donna Lee Donaldson.

From where did Donna Lee Donaldson Missing ?

As per the parents, Donna Lee Donaldson’s boyfriend has informed them that she lived in his house on Tuesday 12th July. Her boyfriend was the first person who informed the police that popular social media influencer Donna Lee Donaldson had not been found.

Police began their investigation on the 13th of July, and it has been a week since no update has been found. Due to this, family friends visited the police station on 17rth July and started to protest from 9.30 am. These are the few pieces of information we learned regarding Donna Lee Donaldson Missing.

Why have people across the web started this missing case?

People started to search for this case because a famous social media influencer had been missing for a few days, and everyone was worried and wanted to know some updates.

Final Verdict ;

This incident occurred when Donna Lee Donaldson arrived at his boyfriend’s house on July 12; she did not come to her home, and the family filed a complaint on July 13th. Till now, police are not able to find the popular social media influencer, Donna Lee Donaldson.

