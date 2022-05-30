DODBUZZ
News

Download Adulthood NA Scam {May} Read To Know More!

Alexis AldenAlexis Aldenno commentNo tags

Check out this article and get to know the latest update on Download Adulthood NA Scam.

Are you into Afro music? Have you ever heard the song ‘Finesse’ by Pheelz? If not, you might be surprised to know that this song was leading Apple Music Chart back in 2016.

Many amazing Afro Nigerian music legends are famous and well established, like Tiwa Savage, Simi, Lola Rae etc. Lade, a Nigeria, Ghana based singer and songwriter, is also one. Keep scrolling to know more about Lade, her career and Download Adulthood NA Scam, her new track.

Why is it in the news?

The renowned and talented singer ‘Lade’ has released a new song. In the song, she speaks facts and truths related to growing up. One can say it is a song for those people who once looked forward to growing up.

Lade started trending after dropping this soundtrack. This tune is getting played several times on tiktok. You can install her song on many online platforms. The song can make you questions how far you have gone and how is the journey of growing up? You can easily vibe to this song and might also wish to be a kid again. 

Lade Adulthood NA Scam

While being a child, everyone wondered how things would be in future. Life will be easy as a grownup. The urge to get old as soon as possible and enjoy life like grownups appears fascinating.

However, many hearts were disappointed after facing the reality of life. Lade, with her song, did justice to explain the life of a grownup. She mentions how it’s all about earning 27/7, working hard, and growing up is a scam. She explained how it is all about make earn your living etc.

Download Adulthood NA Scam song whose part of lyrics mentioned above defines how you have to earn, work all the time, hustle hard, and still no one’s going to ask you if you ate and no free money you will get. 

Meet Lade, a popular Afro singer

Nigeria based songwriter and singer Lade is quite popular among her fans. Lade has sung songs like Hustle, Sing, Speechless, Corny, and Situationship, all released in 2021. Establishing her career in the music industry, Lade is one of the leading fast-rising female singers. 

She is quite well known for her popular cover songs. Her previous album, ‘Omolade’ had received great appreciation from her fans. Lade Adulthood NA Scam, her new music track after smashing hits like ‘Successful’ and ‘Hustle’, showcases her unmatched vocals. 

Final Verdict

Summing up, we can say that Lade, in her new soundtrack, clearly defines the life of a grownup and how much of a fool we were in our childhood. Being a grownup brings responsibilities that a kid never got to understand.  Lade emphasis on hardships a grownup has to go through. Overall, the lyrics are good, and the song as well. Listen to the song here.  

Do you like the article? Comment-below your views to let us know how you felt about our article Download Adulthood NA Scam.

Also Read : – Ecosia App Download {April} Know Complete Details Here!

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

News

Error de Ferrari Monaco 2022 {May} Read All Details!

Alexis AldenAlexis Alden
This post discusses the details of Error de Ferrari Monaco 2022, which is recently trending over the internet. Article On Error de Ferrari Monaco 2022 – Are you wondering why everybody is recently discussing Ferrari over the internet? Then, this post is for you. This post discusses why Ferrari is getting suggestions to improve its models and make its cars better.  We all know Ferrari is a famous sports car which Enzo Ferrari founded in 1939. Ferrari has made a remarkable image of sports cars in Mexico and many other countries worldwide. However, recently...
News

James Cooper Makeup Artist {May} Find The Information!

Alexis AldenAlexis Alden
This news blog has all the complete authentic details on James Cooper Makeup Artist, his death and his cause. Read more and stay tuned with us for more. Have you heard about the demise of a very renowned makeup artist? Do you know who James Cooper is? Are you curious to know all the details about the news? James Cooper is a very famous makeup artist from the Philippines. He was 73-year-old. He had a great career and worked with many high-profile celebrities. If you are keen to get all the...