Dpd Scam Text 2022 {Aug} Check The Real Facts Here!

Read exclusive facts unavailable elsewhere about Dpd Scam Text 2022. Also, learn about its features and how the DPD scam works.

Did you receive any text message informing you about DPD trying to redeliver your parcel? Did you receive information about a scam text message circulating these days related to DPD? Did you know that it is a phishing attempt?

These text messages have been featured in the United Kingdom since 2021, and many mobile phone users still receive such messages. Let’s review all the facts about Dpd Scam Text 2022.

About the DPD scam:

Two text messages circulated recently, giving the impression that Dynamic Parcel Distribution (DPD) is trying to contact you. Both text messages are scams and phishing attempts. DPD has its official website that is dpd.co.uk. In case DPD had to request for booking a delivery, it will advise the users to update the details and delivery timing on dpd.co.uk.

One of the text messages informed that DPD was unable to deliver a parcel to your location as no one was present to take delivery. The text message further informed the user that they needed to request redelivering their package by accessing https://myplan-view.info/dpd.

Another Dpd Scam Text 2022 message giving an impression that it was sent by DPD stated that they were unable to deliver your package due to an unpaid fee. The message requested the user to book for redelivering their parcel by accessing https://dpd.redelivery4e7r.com/fee/.

Scammers try to imitate the address of official websites to cheat people. Both URLs mentioned earlier have the term DPD included to convince people that they are accessing a website related to DPD.

However, such URLs are fake and attempt to steal your personal and payment information. Additionally, the website demands a small amount of money to redeliver your parcel.

How Dpd Scam Text 2022 works?

Though the amount requested will be small, it results in scammers gaining information about your payments. Such payment information can be used by scammers for money laundering, selling your payment data on the deep web, posting unauthorized charges on your account, Etc. In the past, it is known that clicking on such links also installs malware on user devices that steal user information.

In a recent discussion by National Trading Standards Scams Team experts, Louise Baxter suggests that one of the best ways to avoid such a scam is to refrain from clicking on such links. Dpd Scam Text 2022 messages with unsafe website links are a new way of phishing attempts, also known as smishing.

Conclusion:

Be cautious about Dpd Scam messages as they are smishing attempts. If you receive any message that DPD is asking you to book parcel delivery, you may cross-check with DPD customer service by contacting them at 0121-275-0500, by chatting on DPD android and iOS app, or by sending a Whatsapp message at +44(121)275-0500. You can report phishing attempts by sending an email to report@phishing.gov.uk.

Were Dpd Scam reviews informative? Please comment below on this article about Dpd Scam Text 2022.