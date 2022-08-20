Dr. Pedram Salimpour and Dr. Pejman Salimpour: Since COVID-19 is continuously evolving, it is paramount for everyone to stay current on the latest medical studies linked to the pandemic. In this article, Dr. Pedram Salimpour and Dr. Pejman Salimpour highlight four of the latest and most notable findings regarding COVID-19 infection and prevention.

Dr. Pedram Salimpour, and his brother, Dr. Pejman Salimpour, derived these results from the New England Journal of Medicine, Nature Medicine, the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), and The Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS). They are both respected Los Angeles Physicians and public health advocates.

Study #1

The latest study in Nature Medicine shows that patients with chronic COVID are mainly responsible for the various mutations found in the COVID-19 virus since 2020. This study corroborates findings in past studies by testing more patients than ever before. It is clear that chronic COVID patients allow the virus an opportunity to mutate, making it harder and harder to combat. The scientific community is constantly trying to identify new mutations in order to develop preventative methods for an ever-changing virus.

Study #2

The New England Journal of Medicine published an article based on a study in which researchers examined over 500 infants who had been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Babies younger than six months old are extremely vulnerable to serious COVID-19 infections. Since infants are not eligible for vaccination, the risk of developing acute, life-threatening symptoms is high.

Even though these young children are not eligible for vaccination, the study reveals that mothers who received a vaccination or booster shot before or during their pregnancy significantly reduced the hospitalization rates for their babies. Further, the study reported no infant deaths from the children of vaccinated mothers.

Conversely, the study revealed two infant deaths connected to unvaccinated mothers. The vaccines also proved to be twice as effective at reducing serious illness in infants whose mothers received their vaccinations in the second half of their pregnancy. Dr. Pedram Salimpour emphasizes that “COVID-19 vaccines taken during pregnancy, like many maternal vaccines, protect the unborn infant.”

Study #3

A third article in JAMA studied nearly one million patients regarding the effectiveness of a combined COVID-Influenza vaccine. This combination vaccine will hopefully become available in the fall of 2022. The study found patients who received the combination vaccine reported a higher chance of experiencing side effects compared to those who received the COVID-19 vaccine alone.

These findings are consistent with other vaccine combinations. The advantage to utilizing a combination vaccine revolves around speed and volume. Needing only one shot to protect against both COVID-19 and Influenza provides the medical community the ability to vaccinate a larger portion of the population quicker than administering the vaccines at different times. Dr. Salimpour states that the problem with the combo vaccine is that “the higher side effect rate may discourage many people from choosing to receive the vaccine.”

Study #4

The Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences published the fourth and final article. For this article, scientists studied how long the vaccine or previous infections protected patients against COVID-19. Antibodies accrued from vaccination and natural infection decrease over time.

The study recommends a booster for most people five months after their initial vaccination. Because vaccines and boosters are most effective at reducing the risk of hospitalization and death for a period of five months, Dr. Pedram Salimpour emphasizes the importance of tracking the length of time between vaccination and booster shots.

In conclusion, COVID-19 will most likely continue to spread for many years due to its ability to mutate within high-risk, chronic Covid patients.

These mutations will likely force the scientific community to continue to create new and improved vaccines to combat and defend against the evolving nature of the COVID-19 virus. Combined influenza-COVID-19 vaccines will be available within the calendar year and will likely create increased side effects, which may have an impact on adoption. Pregnant women should consider a COVID-19 vaccine to help protect themselves and their unborn children.

Since infants younger than six months are not eligible for the vaccine, pregnant mothers who get vaccinated are able to pass antibodies that protect against COVID to their unborn children. Lastly, COVID-19 vaccine protection begins to decrease after five months. Everybody should track the dates of their vaccinations and booster shots.

Dr. Pedram Salimpour is a physician in Los Angeles, California. He has 20 years of medical experience since graduating from Boston University’s School of Medicine. Salimpour earned a Master’s in Public Health from UCLA and has published articles in peer-reviewed medical journals throughout his career. Dr. Salimpour co-founded NexCare Collaborative, Plymouth Health, CareNex Health Services, and Pierce Health Solutions.

Dr. Pejman Salimpour is a physician in Los Angeles who attended Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. He is the co-founder of CareNex Health Services, NexCare Collaborative and a number of other healthcare companies. Dr. Salimpour is a professor at UCLA School of Medicine.