Dr Preston Phillips Tulsa Oklahoma {June} What Happened!

People of the United States and other nations are astounded by the back-to-back gun shooting incident resulting in bloodshed. Let’s have a deep check on Dr Preston Phillips Tulsa Oklahoma, and his medical records and reviews.

Why was Dr Phillips Targeted?

The unfortunate shoot-out incident took place inside the Oklahoma medical institution, where all the four victims were present at the shoot-out time. The gunman entered the institution intending to kill Dr Philips and killed him and three others.

The gunman was a patient of Dr Philips who got treated with a back surgery by Dr Philips himself. The gunman reportedly complained frequently about the post-surgical pain, and this back pain is supposed to be the motive behind the killings. Read more on Dr Philip Preston Reviews.

Dr Phillips’s Physician Profile

Dr Phillips completed his medical graduation from Harvard Medical School in June 1990.

Dr Phillips’s major domain of specialization was orthopedic surgery of the spine and general orthopedic surgery.

His medical career lasted for 32 years. Apart from English, he was fluent in Spanish.

For his incredible work in orthopedic surgery, Dr Phillips got honored with the Patients’ Choice Award held in 2018.

In addition to his major orthopedic specialization, Dr Phillips had expertise in other fields such as bone fracture, sports medicine, knee surgery, joint pain, bone fracture, scoliosis, laminectomy etc.

Dr Preston Phillips Tulsa Oklahoma

Dr Phillips had a good medical reputation for his surgeries and interaction with his patients.

The CEO and president of Saint Francis Health System, Dr Cliff Robertson, expressed their condolences for Dr Phillips’s death and mentioned his demise as an ultimate loss.

Apart from these professional services, Dr Phillips also used to take part in social activities conducted by non-profit organizations.

Dr Phillips also treated orthopedic patients in underdeveloped areas of various African countries.

Reviews about Dr Philip

According to the online platform vitals.com, Dr Phillips has a rating of 4/5. Let’s explore more details associated with Dr Preston Phillips Tulsa Oklahoma.

Most of the patients rated him with 5-star ratings. A total of 64 patients have taken part in online reviews.

The major qualities of his services pointed out are accurate diagnosis, easy appointments, appropriate follow-ups, promptness and friendly staff.

One of his patients commented that Dr Phillips’s treatment helped save his injured leg.

Conclusion

Dr Philip has an impressive track record while evaluating the patient’s feedback and reviews. Apart from his orthopedic treatment, he was also involved with an NGO for treatments in underdeveloped African areas. To learn more, please check here.

