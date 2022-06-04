DODBUZZ
Dwp Fuel Payments {June} Explore Recent Guidelines!

Read extensive details about eligibility, claiming process, timelines, and contact information for 2022 DWP Fuel Payments.

Did you know about the recent update on the DWP website(https://www.gov.uk/guidance/cost-of-living-payment#disability-benefits) in the United Kingdom about Winter Fuel Benefits? The Winter Fuel Benefits were worked up for a few months as it was felt that many eligible people were underpaid or not claiming the benefits. 

An update was released on the official UK government website on 1st-June-2022. Let’s learn more about DWP Fuel Payments rates and terms for pensioners below.

About New Fuel Payments:

You are entitled to receive a tax-free additional ‘Pensioner Cost of Living Payment’ of £300 starting from November 2022, which does not affect a person’s ability for other government benefits. The total amount of payment is influenced by your circumstances. 

Hence, let’s look at the eligibility criteria below.

You live alone, and ONLY YOU qualify:

  • If born before 25th-September-1942: £600
  • If born between 25th-September-1942 and 25th-September-1956: £500

Living with someone UNDER 80 years and you both qualify:

  • If born before 25th-September-1942: £350
  • If born between 25th-September-1942 and 25th-September-1956: £250

Living with someone OVER 80 years, and you both qualify for DWP Winter Fuel Payments:

  • If born before 25th-September-1942: £300
  • If born between 25th-September-1942 and 25th-September-1956: £250

Living with someone driving benefits mentioned below and you qualify:

  • If born before 25th-September-1942: only one of you will get £600
  • If born between 25th-September-1942 and 25th-September-1956: only one of you will get £500

Already receiving benefits such as:

  • Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA), 
  • Pension Credit, 
  • Support Allowance (ESA), 
  • Income-related Employment or 
  • Income Support.

Living in a care home and deriving benefits mentioned above and only you qualify:

  • If born before 25th-September-1942: £300
  • If born between 25th-September-1942 and 25th-September-1956: £250

How to claim DWP Fuel Payments?

If you have already received Winter Fuel Benefits before, it will be automatically credited to the same account. 

However, you need to update your information if you had:

  • Deferred state pension, 
  • You had moved to Switzerland or EEA,
  • Change of circumstances, personal and address details.

First-time eligibility:

If you are eligible to receive Winter Fuel Benefits for the first time, you will get a letter from DWP asking for bank details. If you cannot maintain a bank account for specific reasons, you will be paid via a different mode after contacting the DWP Fuel Payments Universal Credit helpline at 0(800)328-5644.

Did not receive DWP letter and driving certain benefits:

You need to apply first time ONLY if:

  • You do not get a state pension, 
  • If you only get a council tax reduction, 
  • Housing benefit, 
  • Universal credit,
  • Child benefits, and 
  • You get a state pension, but you live in Switzerland or EEA.

Conclusion:

The benefits are usually paid within four weeks between November and December. You should own a letter from DWP regarding the amount of payment and the approximate date of payment. If you do not receive payments or DWP Fuel Payments letter, you may contact Winter Fuel Benefits Centre at 0(800)731-0160 or via Email Enquiry Form.

Were Winter Fuel Benefits information helpful? Please comment on this article about Winter Fuel Benefits.

