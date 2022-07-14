Earning Money From Blockchain Games – Is That Possible?

In this article, we are going to explain why earning money from blockchain games are different from other types of games and how you can earn money from them.

If you have played any game in the past decade or so, then it is safe to say that there is no way for you to escape having heard about blockchain technology. It has been around since 2008 and has become popular due to its promise of being secure and transparent at the same time.

Blockchain

Blockchain as a whole is based on three main principles:

Decentralization (no single entity owns the data). This is in play across the various cryptos operating in the cryptocurrency markets .

Immutability (the information can not be edited once it goes through verification).

Transparency (all transactions are open for everyone).

These three principles make up the core idea behind blockchain technology which was first introduced by Satoshi Nakamoto in his Bitcoin whitepaper back in 2008.

Blockchain is a decentralized database of transactions. It’s a way of storing data that is publicly available, secure, immutable, transparent, and decentralized.

How are Blockchain Games Different?

When you play a traditional game, all of the decisions are controlled by a central authority. The company that created the game has full control over everything from art assets to game balance and new features.

The game may look and feel different from player to player, but it’s still the same product no matter where you buy it or who you get it from.

Blockchain games are different because they aren’t centralized in any way. There is no single entity in charge of everything for everyone else.

Crypto Legends – This game is a trading card battle game where you can collect different blockchain cards and then use them to compete against other players. The more battles you win, the higher your ranking becomes. Every time you win a battle, you earn rewards in the form of coins or crypto tokens that can be used to buy more cards. You also get bonus points for completing missions or tasks that are offered by the game developers. It’s not just fun but also helps you make money while playing!

Ethereum Empire – This is another blockchain trading card game that allows users to collect Ethereum-based (ETH) cards and battle them against other players worldwide via its online platform. The goal of this game is simple, to become an Ethereum Empire by increasing your ETH holdings through smart investments made by buying and selling different types of ETH cards on every turn!

Blockchain Cuties – This is yet another cryptocurrency-themed video game based on collectible pets called Cuties! You need to register at least one account before starting playing this fun & addictive app where each cute little creature has its own set of characteristics including specific features like fur color & eye color etc.

MakerDAO

MakerDAO was founded in 2015 by Rune Christensen and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. The company is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that is responsible for the Dai stable coin system. In other words, MakerDAO uses blockchain technology to allow users to create and manage digital assets through smart contracts on its platform.

To use certain features of the MakerDAO ecosystem, you will need some MKR tokens. The native cryptocurrency of this ecosystem serves as collateral for loans against your Ether holdings if you want to leverage them into more stable assets like DAI tokens or USD-pegged stable coins like PETH tokens at a 1:1 ratio respectively. You can purchase these tokens from exchanges like Binance or Coinbase Pro or hold onto them until they reach their full value potential within the system!

Gods Unchained

The first thing you need to know is that God’s Unchained is a card game.

Each player has their god card and can summon creatures onto the battlefield with them. At the same time, each player also has a hand of cards they can use to cast spells or summon more creatures. You win by destroying your opponent’s god, while they’re trying to do the same thing to you!

Etheremon

If you are looking to make money from blockchain games, Etheremon is a good place to start.

It’s a decentralized game where you can catch, train and battle Etheremon. You can also buy and sell Etheremon. The best part is that there are three ways to earn money using this platform:

By catching and selling Etheremons

By battling other players with your trained Etheremons

By collecting shards (which are used for evolution)

Cryptopop

Cryptopop is a game where you can buy, sell, and trade digital collectible characters. The game is free to play and available on Steam or directly from the Cryptopop website.

You can find new characters in various ways:

You can purchase them through the store using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum. Alternatively, you can earn them by completing quests in the game.

You may also breed two existing characters together to create a new one using special breeding tokens that are only available as part of limited-edition bundles sold through the Cryptopop website.

Earn Money From Blockchain Games

It is possible to earn money from blockchain games but it depends on the game and your level of involvement and investment in the game. The main ways to make money are Trading, battling, breeding, or selling assets with other players.

Earning through playing the game’s in-game currency.