Eastkick Reviews {Aug 2022} A Legit Website Or Not?

Are you a fashionable person who loves to wear different trendy sneakers? Do you think your external outfit loses its charm if you don’t select the right sneakers? Sneakers have become a must-have product. Many new trends have emerged from Romania, Germany, United Kingdom. So here in this section, we will review one self-claimed popular brand, East Kicks, and its Eastkick Reviews.

The East kick Shop

The website is based on a company named “East Kicks Footwear Limited.” The company is located in New York, and they have branches all over the world. They specialize in factory-second sneakers. Nowadays, factory second sneakers are so popular that they will sell out in seconds.

Their products are,

Men’s Sneakers: Leather, Calfskin, Chunky, Logo Printed,

Women’s Sneakers: Low Top, Knitted High Top From Brands Like Chanel, Dior, Balenciaga, Etc. Women’s Sneakers: Oversized, Track, Open, Runaway, Jordan High, Embroidered Low-Top, Glittery Sneakers, Flash Trek, Etc.

Specifications

Is Eastkick Legit, or can illicit websites hide their identity for a long time? It can be reflected in several ways, and specifications are one such way to find the legit nature of the website. It helps the people to more about the website.

Customers can buy products at : https://eastkick.com/.

Email address: info@eastkick.com

Telephone number: +1 646-808-5202

Address Information: they haven’t provided their contact address

Social media activity: they have claimed that they have social media accounts on Instagram, Facebook, Google plus, YouTube, and Pinterest. And they have 1.8 lakh followers on Instagram and Facebook

Content originality: only 15 % of their content is unique

Eastkick Reviews : they have consolidated all their google reviews and have scored 4.7 ratings

Privacy policy: they have provided a detailed privacy policy and along with the people’s data protection rights

Shipping policy : it will take 3 days to process the shipments and free delivery charges for everyone

Return policy: customers have to place the return request within 14 days of delivery and should return the product in original packaging.

Refund policy: customers will not get refunds for the discounted products

Payment options: accepts all the localized modes of payment from all country

Eastkick Reviews are available in the website layout, but there is no section for people to review the particular product. So, it raises doubts about the website.

Positive highlights

Free worldwide shipping for all purchases.

For more secure online payments, they are upholding the provisions for PSD2.

They have scored a 4.7 rating on Google Reviews.

Negative highlights

Unrealistic discount rates for many branded sneakers

They have turned off their comments sections for all the posts on their social media accounts

Some negative reviews can be seen on the internet regarding this website.

Legitimacy assessment

Is Eastkick Legit? The website’s legit nature helps people to buy doubt-free products from the site. To-do that, a website must pass its legitimacy test.

Domain age: The website was created on 28/02/2022, so the domain age is around 6 months

Domain expiry date: The website will expire on 28/02/2023; very short domain life.

Registrar’s name: The Eastkick website is registered under ENOM, INC

Data safety: HTTPS protocol is detected, but we cannot consider this is as a complete data protection

Trust index of the website: It has scored very low 1% trust score

SEO Score : 68

Alexa ranking: Not available

Customer reviews: Eastkick Reviews are available on their official website

Plagiarism content : 85 % of content is plagiarized

Company name: Eastkick Footwears

Summary of the Reviews

The Eastkick customer review system has so many loopholes that they have claimed that they have gained 4.7 ratings in the Google reviews. But if we look at the website, there is no separate section for people to register their comments.

The recent customer reviews are so negative. Some people have commented that this website is a scam; even their social posts have turned off all the comment sections. So it doesn't seem like a legit one.

Conclusion

The article Eastkick Reviews provided a detailed explanation of the Sneakers website. This website seems illegitimate because it has scored a very low trust score, and its customer reviews are suspicious and seem to be fabricated on its official website.

Moreover, some people have lost their precious money to this website. Readers can also read about The PayPal Scams. So this website doesn’t seem to be a legit one. For more information.

