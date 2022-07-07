Eldbordet Reviews {July} Is It A Legit Seller Or Not?

This post on Eldbordet Reviews will disclose the website’s features, legitimacy, pros, and cons. Read below for full details.

Do you love BBQ? Do you want to make a BBQ station at home? If yes, we have an ideal solution. Eldbordet shop of Sweden sells a range of grill products and tools to build a grill at your home. It also accepts customized requests for the station.

In this post about Eldbordet Reviews, we will discuss the important details related to the website. Kindly stay connected until the end of this post.

Description of Eldbordet shop

Eldbordet is an ecommerce website that deals mainly in grill products and tools. The products offered in this shop are of great quality at a fair price. They offer a variety of products to make a grill station at home. Some of the products are listed below:

Electric BBQ grill

BBQ utensil kit

Metropolis

Lunar bowl

Granville

Charcoal burning fire pit

Swing hanging basket chair

Patio heaters

Is Eldbordet Legit?

Before investing in this shop, customers should confirm that their website is safe and trustworthy. Buyers should ensure they don’t share personal data with unknown websites. Eldbordet is an eminent website, so please may presume it as safe. However, one should always beware of fraud and take the necessary steps to be safe. In this post, some details can save buyers from any fraud.

Traits of Eldbordet

URL : Buy BBQ products from https://eld b or d et.com

Location : Hørretvej 44, 8320, Mårslet, Denmark

CVR : 25360451

Email address : The email address is not provided by the website

Reviews : We found 12 Eldbordet Reviews on the official website of the shop and people awarded 4.5 stars to the products

Return policy : A 60 days return policy has been offered by the shop

Refund policy: The refund is processed within 5-14 working days

Shipping Policy: The products are delivered within 5 to 10 business days

Payment policy: Visa, Mastercard, google pay, and apple pay are accepted in this shop.

Pros

The location and contact number of the shop are provided

They offer affordable products at a fair price

There are great reviews of products

Cons

The email address of the shop was not available on the website

Eldbordet is an online platform that believes in providing access to a culture that surpasses borders and unites customers in one community. However, before purchasing from this website, buyers should analyze all the necessary information about the website. Some of the details for the legitimacy of the website are given below:

Website creation : This website was formed on 21 st June 2022. This means that this website is almost 1 year old, which can be doubtful.

Registrar : NameSilo, LLC was the registrar of this website

Trust score: Eldbordet has a very bad trust score of 2%

Customer’s feedback : Few Eldbordet Reviews were found on the shop’s official website, which said that the products are of good quality. However, there were no reviews on online review sites

Social media accounts : Eldbordet doesn’t have any social media accounts

Data protection : Eldbordet uses HTTPS protocol to ensure safe data transfer

Privacy policy : Policies like privacy policy, return and refund policy, shipping, and delivery policy, cookie policy, and terms of conditions are mentioned on the layout of the website

Missing information : The shop’s email address and social media accounts are not accessible on the website. However, the location and phone number of the shop are available.

Eldbordet Reviews

Eldbordet is a prominent website as it has provided its location and CVR. But, the email address and social accounts of the website were missing. All these missing details and missing online reviews makes it hard to trust this website. However, some good reviews by a few customers say that the products are of good quality. Since these are mentioned on the official site, we cannot rely on it. Besides everything discussed above, Eldbordet offers a variety of products at an affordable and fair price. Customers can check out credit card scams through this website.

Final summary

To sum up this content on Eldbordet Reviews, we can say that Eldbordet is still a new website; hence, it isn’t very certain and untrustworthy. The trust index and life expectancy of this website are very poor. However, this website sells great products at a fair price. Additionally, buyers can look at the following measures to avoid PayPal scammers. Please visit this page to know more about BBQ.

