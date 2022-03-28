Elden Ring Best Samurai Armor {March} Info Revealed!

This article provides information related to the Elden Ring Best Samurai Armor and tells you their location and other game skills.

Are you one of the Elden Ring game fans? Do you want to know where you can find the best samurai armour in the Elden Ring game? The demand for online games is increasing rapidly in countries like the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Therefore, Elden Ring is trending, and people are searching for the location of the best Samurai Armor in Elden Ring. We will guide you to the Elden Ring Best Samurai Armor through this article, so read till the end.

What are the Best Samurai in Elden Ring?

If you want to level up your player in any game, you have to secure the best gears available in the game. In the case of Elden Ring, here are some of the best samurai armors that can increase the level of your player like:

Banished Knight Armor

Radahn Armor

Raging Wolf Armor

Knight Armor

Queen’s Crescent Armor

Vagabond Armor

Scale Armor

Land of Reeds

Greathelm

How to Best Samurai Armor find in Elden Ring?

If you are looking forward to get the best samurai armor in the Elden ring, you have to collect the pieces from place to place in the game. Some armor, like basic armor, can be obtained from the bodies of the deceased enemy.

However, to get the best armor, here are the locations where you can find the pieces that help you unlock them and equip them.

Stormveil Castle (Banished Knight Armor)

Roundtable Hold After beating starscourge Radahn at Redmane Castle (Radahn Armor)

You need to compete with two assassins at Volcano Manor for Raging wolf armor and then go hunting with Bernahl in Leyndell.

One of the best Elden Ring Best Samurai Armor is found at Roundtable Hold after defeating the Godrick, sold by Twin Husks, i.e., Knight Armor.

Other armors are dispersed in every location of the game. So, if you want to get them, you need to explore the maps and find the clues to get the armors.

What are the best weapons and gears in Elden Ring?

Apart from the armors, if you want to level up your player in the game, here are the best gears and weapons that can help you improve the player’s stats.

After knowing How to Best Samurai Armor , some weapons go perfect with heavy armor like Nagakiba, Meteoric Ore Blade, Rivers of Blood, etc.

Some bows are also suitable for offenses like Pulley Bow, Serpent Bow, and Horn Bow.

Beneficial skills to enhance the player’s ability are Unsheathe, Corpse Piler, and you can get information from the skills section in the game.

Wrapping it up

From the above information that we have gathered, we can conclude that armor plays an essential role in the Elden Ring game as it protects your player from heavy damage.

In addition, you can check out the Elden Ring Best Samurai Armor and try to gather them from their location.

What is your favorite armor in Elden Ring? Share your answer with us in the comment section.

Also Read : – Sleeping Dragon Elden Ring {March) Quick Game Info!