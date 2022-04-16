What are The Characteristics of The Well Known Electric Scooters?

Electric Scooters: If until a few years ago the word scooter was associated with a toy that many children enjoyed, nowadays it represents a real means of urban transport. Ecological, trendy, easy to drive but above all a quick alternative to literally annihilate the discomfort of city traffic, the electric scooter is increasingly loved by adults, who prefer it to the car for daily commuting.

However, we must be honest, the electric scooter is an object that knows no half measures, either you love it or you hate it. But regardless of tastes, it is undeniable that it is the means of transport that most of all manages to shorten the distances within cities where long queues of cars are the masters.

So if you have the desire to buy an electric scooter or just want to know something more, you’ve come to the right place. In the following lines we will explain with precision and in a very easy and intuitive way, some characteristics of the well-known electric scooters. By knowing the main characteristics of an electric scooter, you will be able to better understand this means of transportation. Whatever the designation, all electric scooters have something in common. You can find similarities between an on road electric scooter and an off road electric scooter, for example.

Powered by rechargeable batteries

Electric scooters are, as you can easily guess from the name itself, vehicles powered by rechargeable batteries. Usually they can have two wheels or three if you want more stability. To recharge the battery, simply connect the supplied charger to any wall socket, even at home. A full charge of the battery ensures that the vehicle runs for about 30 km; obviously, some variables need to be taken into consideration, such as:

The driver’s weight,

The power of the medium,

The inclination of the road,

Tire pressure,

The quality of the soil

The speed that electric scooters can reach can vary from 12 km / h to about 36 km / h; also in this case the range is determined by the variables listed above.

As for the controls, these are usually placed on the handlebar; we are talking about basic controls such as accelerator and brake.

As for the aesthetic aspect, these vehicles usually have a simple and linear design, but they can have different styles, like electric scooters for adults with a range of choice ranging from the older style such as the Razor to those with a more futuristic style designed by new emerging companies.

In addition to the aesthetic aspect, the electric scooters also differ in the battery capacity which can be more or less powerful. Furthermore, most of the models on the market do not require a driving license or insurance. Compared to the first prototypes put on the market, the well-known electric scooter models on the market today have ever-increasing charging technologies and motor efficiency, which is why they are increasingly appreciated and chosen as an alternative to traditional means of transport.

