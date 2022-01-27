Elektrolio Review {Jan} Is It A Legit Site Or A Scam?

This article authenticates through Elektrolio Review with some essential points before investment. Be conscious of financial loss from such scammers.

Do you know you can avail yourself of a maximum of your digital and other equipment in one place? Yes, we know that there are many organizations in the market of the Netherlands that provide the same. However, we need to verify them for their legitimacy.

Elektrolio is an e-commerce site that provides massive products in its portal. They trade in various categories of products. It includes Computers accessories and equipment, gaming stuff, kitchen items, digital technology items like speakers, and many more products.

Elektrolio Review needs more knowledge to verify its legitimacy. Let us have a look at in the sections below.

Summary about Elektrolio.com

Elektrolio.com is the virtual platform to sell most of the daily required equipment. All the products here are available in large quantities and are affordable.

This portal sells various products like Smartphones, photo cameras, laptops, Games, Kitchen Appliances, tablets, speakers, etc.

Elektrolio.com needs complete verification for its authenticity in the market. So, we need to check the specific features they offer on their site.

Specification

Website Type: It is an e-commerce portal with one-stop purchases for all customers. However, many have raised their concern to clarify Elektrolio Review .

E.mail: service@elektrolio.com

Website: https://elektrolio.com/

Contact address: Karspeldreef-1317, 1104-SE, Amsterdam-ZO, Dutch.

Contact number: +31203690326

Cost of Products: Euro

Sort and filter: It is available on the site.

Options for payment: The payment process of the purchased products is through Sofort, Visa, Master Card, etc.

Shipping Policies: Shipping is free for all Netherlands public.

Delivery time: It takes 5 to 8 Working days.

Return Policies: It is acceptable within 30 days.

Social media links : It is not linked to any social platform.

Let us go through a few essential pros and cons to get clarification.

Pros through Elektrolio Review.

This site has massive and attractive products with a distinctive touch.

The price for the products on the site is affordable.

Official address and contact details are available on the site.

HTTPS is available.

Negative Facts

The site is unlinked to another social platform.

Customer reviews are unavailable on the site.

The trust score of this site is 2 % only.

The site was recently initiated in the market.

The owner of this site is missing.

The products’ images and descriptions are not unique.

The above-listed points were found in our research. But, the authenticity to find its legitimacy needs to be explored more through Elektrolio Review.

Legitimacy of Elektrolio.com

Let us designate to you some significant facts about the validity in this section.

Website Age: This site is less than six months old in the marketplace. (developed on: 24th December 2021)

Trust Score of Website: 2 %, characterized under a bad trust score.

Ranking in Alexa: This site ranking is not feasible.

The legitimacy of the Contact address: The official address mentioned on this site were found on many other fake sites.

The legitimacy of the Email ID: Email ID is unresponsive when contacted.

The Customer reviews : Elektrolio Review is absent all over their site. Product ratings are also missing to prove its legitimacy.

Content Originality: The products described are not unique. Also, the content available; in the policy, terms conditions, shipping process, etc., are 100 % copied from other sites. Hence, it is dubious.

The owner identity: The information of the owner is hidden.

Social Media Connection : social platforms like Facebook are not connected.

The Return and exchange policies : Return of the product is acceptable within 30 working days.

Refund Policy : information on refund details are less.

Elektrolio Review

This site seems to provide vast products in the market. They portray best seller products from their site. These best sellers products did not receive any feedback from customers.

In addition, there were no ratings for these products. Also, no other reputed sites provide the reviews.

Hence, due to the unavailability of customer reviews, this site seems to be suspicious. Sequentially, click on the link to Get Your Money Back From PayPal if Scammed.

Final thoughts

Elektrolio.com appears to provide vague products and information. We suspect this site for not providing; feedback from their customers. Our investigation through Elektrolio Review does not recommend investing in this portal.

Hence, be conscious of such commercial frauds. Also, share your valuable thoughts below.

