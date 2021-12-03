Elf on the Shelf Scam (Dec) Read The Tips To Avoid It!

Do you want to know about the Elf on the Shelf Scam and who are targeted through this scam? Scroll down and read more details about it.

Are you aware of the scam and how it affects people? Well, you can know regarding it through the content that is mentioned below. The scam is seen to be popular in the United States, which shows that many people have been affected by it.

Elf on the Shelf Scam helps to know that Christmas is arriving, and therefore some scammers are becoming quite active nowadays.

What is the news about?

The news is regarding the Christmas scam going on, and the police departments are going through the scam and finding ways to resolve it. Parents mention that they have seen a woman posting on Facebook selling the popular elf kits and have even mentioned that the orders were refunded, but it does not seem like this after going through the reviews. There are hundreds of victims affected by the scam.

We also see that the buyers mentioned the orders did not reach them as it stated. Elf on the Shelf Scam also helps in knowing that the kids are very excited for Christmas, and no one thought such scans would also arise that would influence the kids.

We see that many users have thought of ordering the elf on the shelf online to enjoy their Christmas well. But since it was a scam, the order did not reach the customers any time soon, and there are no possibilities of receiving them. To know more about the scam and how it impacts people, the users should read ahead.

Important details on Elf on the Shelf Scam:

Going through the internet, we find that there is a woman who is claiming to sell the elf on the shelf.

The customers do not receive the orders, which is seen as a Christmas scam.

People are posting about the lady taking money but not delivering the kits to them all over the internet.

All the people have reported to the Pearland police station for the happening and wanting to find the culprit.

The case is recognized as theft, and much serious charges will be imposed on the users.

Views of people on Elf on the Shelf Scam:

We find that the scam has been targeted at the kids through the internet. The Facebook post shows that the woman claimed to sell the Elf on the shelf for Christmas.

But these kits did not reach the customers, and many users have been scammed. But we also find that one lady Kathryn Lamb saw about the scam and decided to reach out to people and sell them the elf on the shelf kits.

The bottom line:

Thus, here you can take a look at scams during Christmas and some occasions as people get trapped easily. So, the users need to know the Tips on how protect from online scam and avoid situations like Elf on the Shelf Scam.

Have you been scammed like this? Do let us know your views on it in the comments.