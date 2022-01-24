Elias Kacavas Euphoria (Jan 2022) Know About The Artist!

This article provides information on the Elias Kacavas Euphoria and tells you about the actor’s personal and professional life and the lead actors list.

In this article, we will discuss the Elias Kacavas Euphoria actor who joined this series in its 2nd season and tell you about his career and the previous shows he has worked in.

Who is Elias Kacavas?

Elias Kacavas is an actor from Manchester, New Hampshire, who has worked in much famous television series in many countries. Recently, Elias was cast in the new season of Euphoria, and fans are excited to see which character he will play in the series.

The new season of Euphoria drops its first episode on January 23rd, 2022. You can watch the new episodes on Disney+ Hotstar.

Career and personal life of Elias Kacavas Euphoria

Elias is from Manchester, New Hampshire.

Attended NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts for Drama.

Placed in a good studio where he prepared himself and trained as a method actor.

After 2 years, he got his role in Euphoria and other series like pretty little liars: original sin.

Elias kacavas has 2 siblings, i.e., one is an identical twin and a younger brother.

Other stars in the Euphoria series

Along with Elias Kacavas, you can find many renowned names in the series like Zendaya, who is famous for playing the role of MJ in Marvel’s Spiderman, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, and Jacob Elordi. Along with Elias Kacavas Euphoria, the famous stars play the lead role in the series.

You can check out the full cast and crew list on the IMDb website. Now let’s get to know about the Euphoria series in brief.

What is Euphoria?

Euphoria is an American drama series that follows the lives of high school kids that includes a love triangle, fights, and many other things that every student has faced in their time. It’s a teen drama whose second season got released recently, and people love this show.

The episodes came once weeks, so you have to wait a week to see the next episode, just like other TV serials. Elias Kacavas Euphoria joined the cast for the second season, and people are looking forward to seeing this actor in the series.

Euphoria is currency streaming at Disney+ Hotstar, and you will get the latest episodes on that portal only.

Wrapping it up

We can say that Euphoria is a famous series. and People should give it a try for once as the storyline & narration of this series. Also, the actors have tried their best to portray the character, and you will feel connected to the characters and story of the series.

