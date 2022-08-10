Elitetac Scam {Aug 2022} Read Thoroughly Before Shopping

Read exclusive Elite-Tac reviews unavailable elsewhere to know about Elitetac Scam. Also, learn about customer feedback and features.

Do you use torchlight when the power goes off? Did you have problems with the torchlight such as draining of battery, too weak light, the torchlight does not switch on, Etc? Elite-Tac provides a solution for it.

Elite-Tac was invented after two years of research at a military facility in the United States. It is one of the multipurpose devices that has four modes. Let’s scrutinize the details of about Elitetac Scam.

Is it effective and Valued?

A review of Elite-Tac, its brand, and its website suggest that it is not a legitimate product. Let’s read the relevant factors below.

About the Elite-Tac:

Elite-Tac is a brand of Freeze2Trim company established in 2019 for manufacturing health products,

Buy-elitetac.com, which sells Elite-Tac, gained a terrible 5% trust rank,

Elite-Tac website scored significantly on suspicion, threat, malware, and phishing profile,

Its official website, buy-elitetac, achieved a terrible 27.3% business ranking,

Buy-elitetac.com was launched on 12th-December-2021 and expired within four months and two days.

About Elitetac Scam determined in product reviews:

Elite-Tac achieved a 1,389,979 poor Alexa rank,

There is misinformation regarding the inventor of Elite-Tac,

Elite-Tac is sold on various shopping sites such as Amazon, Walmart, Etc.,

The product was up for sale from 4th-December-2021,

Elite-Tac is not feature on social media.

Brief of Elite-Tac:

Elite-Tac was developed to provide a simple but effective solution as an alternative to conventional torchlight. Elite-Tac is a military-grade torch similar to the one used by military forces.

Elite-Tac is a perfect torch when you need helps during roadside emergencies, self-defense, or during the dark. It is the first military-grade torch available to the public. Let’s check on Elitetac Scam further. It can be used for SOS signals that blink at specific intervals signaling for help. It has four zoom modes ranging up to 2,000X.

How to use it?

Elite-Tac can be used as you use a regular torch, To disorient attackers and blind them, use strobe mode, To activate SOS signals, use SOS mode, To cover larger areas, use 250X to 2000X zoom by rotating the torch head.

Specifications:

Buy Elite-Tac at— https://buy-elitetac.com .

Original price— $90.00.

Discount percentage— 50%.

Discounted price— $45.00.

Material— aircraft-grade aluminum.

LED type— CREE XML T6 LED chip.

Battery— one 18650 battery is required (not included with the order).

Length— 136mm.

Base— 26mm.

Measurement of Head— 34mm, considered to check Elitetac Scam .

The Head includes— a convex lens.

Utility cord— included.

SOS status— 5 SOS modes.

Waterproof— IP65.

Brand— ‎FREEZE2TRIM.

Luminous Flux— ‎2000 Lumen.

Manufacturer— Elite Tac.

Item Weight—‎ 5.1 ounces.

Package Dimensions— 6.06x 2.09x 1.97 inches.

Country of Origin— China.

Item model number— ‎ET1.

Item Package Quantity— 1.

Advantages:

Elite-Tac is a multipurpose torch that has different modes for different situations

Unlike conventional torchlight, it includes zoom options

It is made of material that is resistant to dust and is waterproof

It provides emergency, SOS, and survival features

Elite-Tac has low, medium and high modes

Disadvantages:

Customer feedback revealed that the output is less than 1200 lumen, a negative highlight in Elitetac Scam reviews

As multiple modes are operated with a power button, it becomes difficult to operate

The different modes are placed in a sequence, making it difficult to reach a specific mode

Operating a specific mode results in losing at least 10 seconds of precious time

Elite-Tac lasts for four to five uses on a single battery

Customer Reviews:

Twenty-one reviews on the shopping site rated it on a below-average 3.2/5 stars. Only 49% of customers provided above 4-star ratings.

Several blogs on Reddit speaks about lots of money spent on the maintenance of batteries and points it to be a Elitetac Scam. Five YouTube reviews gave mixed feedback.

The negative feedback suggests that Elite-Tac gives less than 1200 lumen, it lasts for five uses on a single battery, the price is too high, and the product price is too high, it is not as bright as advertised, Etc. The exact torchlight is available on ebay for $7.99 with the precise specification.

Product reviews on buy-elitetac.com are all positive and rated 5-stars. Hence, such product reviews on buy-elitetac.com are unreliable. Therefore, read about the legitimacy of a commodity to avoid misleading items.

Conclusion:

Elite-Tac reviews conclude that Elitetac Scam is a truth. The product and specification listed for a $7.99 torch suggest that Elite-Tac is a copy of the item sold for a high price. Additionally, buy-elitetac.com gained terrible trust, business, and Alexa ranking and scored high on phishing profiles. It makes the Elite-Tac brand illegitimate. Hence, the product, brand, and website are unauthentic.

