Elvis Actress Shonka Dukureh Found Dead {Sep 2022} Read!

Do you remember Shonka Dukureh, who played the role of Big Mama Thornton? As per reports, Elvis Presley was reportedly found dead in her Nashville apartment on 21 July 2022.

The star’s death came across as a shocker for all the fans across South Africa, the United States and Canada, where she had garnered a lot of followers. Thus, in this article, we will elaborate further on Elvis Actress Shonka Dukureh Found Dead autopsy reports and other details in the coming section.

Why is Shonkha Dukureh trending?

A actress and singer (44-year-old) were found dead at her apartment located in Nashville on 21 July 2022. The news did come as a shocker to the public and fans who eagerly waited to know the actual cause of her death.

Besides, Davidson County of Tennessee, office of Medical Examiner recently released the autopsy reports. As per the reports, the singer and actress died due to atherosclerotic- cardiovascular illness. Furthermore, speaking about Elvis Actress Shonka Dukureh Found Dead, the autopsy reports ruled out any foul play. In the below paragraphs, we will be elaborating more about the actress and other known facts about her.

An Overview of Shonka Dukureh

Shonka Dukureh is an actress who lived in Nashville and was born in Charlotte, North Carolina.

She earned a master’s in education from Trevecca Nazarene University and completed theatre studies at Fish University.

Moreover, she was 44 years of age when she died.

Elvis Actress Shonka Dukureh Found Dead – what is the actual truth?

The singer and actress were 44 years of age when she died. In addition, she was found dead in her apartment. The autopsy process was on, and the results were recently released.

People were waiting for the reports to understand the reason. However, as per reports, her death was due to hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. In addition, it was caused due to hardening and thickening of the arteries, which led to the building up of plaque inside the artery lining.

The actress appeared in the Elvis biopic in the role of Big Mama Thornton along with Austin Butler. Moreover, Elvis Actress Shonka Dukureh Found Dead in the bedroom of her apartment, which she shared with her kids. It was confirmed by the reports released by the Nashville Metropolitan Police Department

Final Conclusion

Her body was found by her children in an unresponsive state. As per sources, they ran to the neighbour’s apartment, who later called 911. According to the autopsy reports, any foul play was ruled out, and the reason for death was natural causes. All the information has been acquired from internet sources, and we hold no claim to any detail.

