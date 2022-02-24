10 Ecommerce Email Marketing Campaign Ideas for 2022

Email Marketing Campaign Ideas for 2022: The right approach to email marketing can be the gateway to driving new leads and conversions to your online store. Making sure your campaigns are going above and beyond compared to what your competitors are doing is essential in helping your business to pull away from the pack this year.

The start of the year is the best time to brainstorm new ideas for your email marketing campaigns, especially if the team is back from a break and feeling refreshed again. Well thought out ideas — executed with the right marketing automation for ecommerce tools — is the key towards creating effective campaigns that foster positive relationships with your customers.

The Most Important Trends of 2022

Most successful business plans incorporate a marketing strategy that is built on a solid foundation, while factoring in the latest market trends. These are a few of the prominent ones to include in your email marketing campaigns in 2022:

User-generated content

Introducing user-generated content (UGC) into your email marketing efforts helps to dial up the trustworthiness of your brand. In an age of paid reviews and fake news , UGC is a reliable form of organic promotion. It shows customers what they could be experiencing without having to hard sell to them.

Hyper personalization of emails

High levels of personalization are essential for any mailer sent to your mailing list contacts. The right audience segments targeted with messaging that taps into their needs is a surefire way of increasing conversion rates. A spike in unsubscribe rates will indicate when you’re missing the mark with a particular segment.

Omnichannel communication

Omnichannel communication (or cross-channel marketing) is a trend related to promoting and tailoring key messaging across multiple marketing avenues. Email marketing campaigns need to be factored into this strategy. Ideally, mailer messaging should complement what other channels are doing, while adding depth to the campaign.

Interactivity

Interactivity is becoming all the more important in the marketing industry. Rapidly evolving technology means that adding interactive elements to email marketing campaigns is now a real possibility. Early adopters are already reaping the benefits. They are learning through trial and error, which will eventually lead to better open, click and conversion rates.

Ongoing mobile optimization

Optimizing email content for mobile devices is not a new trend, but it is still very relevant in 2022. Mobile optimization is not a “do it once and park it” operation. As new devices, operating system versions and features are rolled out, mailer campaigns and general online store UX have to be tweaked and tailored to work with them.

The importance of data privacy

Because of GDPR, consumer data privacy has taken center stage all over the world. Consciousness levels around how and where user data is stored, used and shared are at an all-time high. Any email marketing campaign has to cover all bases, and master and segment subscriber lists should be actively maintained with high levels of transparency.

Contextual marketing efforts

It’s hard to grab people’s attention these days. Contextual marketing refers to sharing messaging related to current events or general pop culture references. This helps email content to stand out from the rest, and will likely increase engagement levels and sales numbers at the end of the day.

Continual learning from key metrics

No campaign should be closed without a detailed review of where things worked and where improvements can be made. From deliverability to conversion rate through to subscriber health and IP reputation, accessing analytics reports that give direct feedback on campaign performance is the best way to grow and improve ROI next time around.

Dark mode optimization

Optimizing for dark mode is a relatively new trend in the marketing industry. Many campaigns are missing the mark by forgetting to factor in the people who have switched to dark mode to reduce the strain on their eyes. An email campaign that doesn’t is bound to be deleted very quickly.

Inclusivity matters

Last but not least, all email marketing campaigns should not only be well written, but also inclusive. Global movements like Black Lives Matter, #MeToo and LGBT+ pride have grown in awareness over the last few years. Campaigns should not aim to piggyback off this. Instead, the goal should always be to make a positive contribution to better representation in a fragmented modern world.