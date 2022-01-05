Encanto Character Ages (Jan 2022) Get The List Here!

The guide shares the Encanto Character Ages featured in the animated film. Please go through the list here.

Walt Disney Animation Studio’s musical fantasy comedy, Encanto is finally released two months back on 24th Nov 2021. The animated film features the first-ever princess of Disney wearing glasses.

With so many characters in the film, knowing the age details of all can get confusing. So, the fans in the United States, Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom are searching online for the age details of all the characters.

Please continue reading to learn about the Encanto Character Ages and know how old they are in the film. The guide shares the name of the characters and their ages.

What is Encanto?

Encanto is an animated musical fantasy comedy film by the renowned producer Walt Disney. The film is already out as it was released on 24th Nov 2021 in the United States as the 60th animated film featuring in the Disney Animated Canon.

The film is directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard and written by Charise Castro Smith and Bush. The film’s storyline involves a family living in the Madrigals, a mountain city located in a magical place called Encanto.

It is the magical city that has blessed every child in the family with special superpowers.

The Encanto Character Ages and List

The film tells the story of a family called Madrigals who lives far away in the Colombian mountain city in a charming house, and the magical place has bestowed supernatural powers to every member of the family. Let us now know the name of the characters and their ages.

Abuela Alma – 75 Years Old

Julieta – 50 Years Old

Bruno – 50 Years

Peppa – 50 Years

Augustine – 50 Years

Isabella – 21 Years Old

Louisa – 19 Years Old

Mirabel – 15 Years Old

Dolors – 21 Years Old

Felix – 50 Years Old

Antonio – 5 Years Old

Camila – 15 Years Old

It is the character list and the Encanto Character Ages. Many people wonder who the oldest grandchild in the family among Dolors and Isabella is. It is a practical question because they both are of the same age, with a month difference.

Both Isabella and Dolors are 21 years old, and both the characters have different powers in the film.

How People Reacted to the Film?

Soon after the film was released, people started discussing the characters and their ages on social media pages. Many fans want to know the Encanto Character Ages and the differences in ages between these film characters.

The Twitter page of the director is flooded with many comments and threads, and you can read them online.

Conclusion

Encanto and its characters are making news amongst the fans worldwide. It attracts people of all ages. The characters’ supernatural powers make them special in the film, and the film’s plot is all about a family living in the mountains. Apart from the supernatural powers, fans also want to know the Encanto Character Ages. You can find it above.

