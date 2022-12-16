How to Enjoy Riding an Electric Bike in the Cold

Introduction

During winter, cyclists usually have one of two choices: to park their e-bikes and wait out most of the season or go out and get riding. Choosing to park for some time can be good, and should not cause long-term damage to your e-bike if done properly. The downside is you may lose form if you don’t ride at all during winter. Alternatively, you can disregard the season and keep cycling with some precaution.

Cycling in winter is different from other seasons, with the low visibility, rough weather, and wetter roads that are common during its duration. This means you should be prepared for all your rides outdoors this season. Yourself and your equipment should be in prime condition to enjoy consistently good trips. Keep reading for more information on how to enjoy cycling in winter.

Route Recommendations

The route you intend to take is a crucial part of the ride and should not be left to chance. Draw a plan for your preferred roads and trails to enjoy all your trips through winter. Here are some tips to help you make the best route decisions this season:

Avoid Heavy Traffic

Riding through heavy traffic on a regular sunny day is a matter of speed and skill. In winter, navigation tends to be much poorer due to the common slippery road conditions and hazy weather. A sudden onslaught of rain or snow can be disorienting. Unpredictable winter conditions make it the worst season to be out in a sea of cars and other vehicles when your body is all the protection you have.

Avoid roads with heavy traffic by all means. Use low-traffic roads as an alternative. It is better to use shortcuts and bike lanes to beat traffic, but you have to ensure this is a viable option for winter to avoid getting stuck in paths blocked for the season.

Use a Fat Tire E-bike

Fat tire e-bikes are built differently from regular ones. As the name implies, fat tire e-bikes possess bigger tires and sometimes bigger wheels than the average. Their tires measure at least 3″, enabling them to provide more stability for your ride. Based on your preference, you can find e-bikes with tires of up to 4″. For example, the KBO Tornado uses 4″ tires. These are the perfect tires to get riding this winter.

A fat tire e-bike is needed to give you an edge over muddy and snowy roads, so your cycling adventures can go unhindered. It is your best option for enjoying comfort under rough conditions. If you don’t have a fat tire e-bike, you can visit our online store to select one.

Safety Tips

Safety is an important part of cycling. You have to ensure measures are in place for your continued safety as you ride. Some of our pro tips on safety include:

Always wear a Helmet

Your helmet is one of the most important things to have with you when venturing outside on your e-bike. Whether you are a professional or a novice, your helmet is your best protection against fatal head trauma. Most injuries sustained to the head in motion are serious. One accident can mean the end of cycling forever. Suffice it to say, your helmet is not something to play with.

If you have preferences, you can seek help at a walk-in store to check which helmet will be best for you. Get a good quality helmet that can adequately protect your head.

Layer Up

Some of the things to consider about winter are the excessive colds and winds of the season. The fluctuating weather should not discourage you from cycling. Get yourself some cycling gear, and ensure the material is made of light sweat-wicking material. This is essential because light material is best for layering up. Instead of wearing a single piece of thick clothing, wear several layers of light moisture-wicking material.

Wearing layers of light material is better because the weather can change. You can shed some of the layers before you get clammy.

Increase Visibility

Low visibility is one problem you must deal with when you ride during winter. Remaining visible to other motorists will help you to avoid accidents. Apart from the foggy weather, the shorter days of winter mean you have to find ways to increase your visibility when riding. One of the best ways to increase visibility is to ensure your headlights and rear light are in good condition.

After your lights, it is time to invest in some reflective gear for yourself and more reflective tape to adorn your e-bike with. Every vehicle with headlights will be able to see you.

E-bike Maintenance for Winter

Your electric bicycle should be in prime condition as you embark on your e-biking this winter. Here are some tips to get you going:

Clean Regularly

Cleanliness is imperative when it comes to e-bike maintenance. When cleaning an electric bike, it is important to remember that pressurized water can cause damage to the components. All you need is some water and clothe to wipe it with. You can dry it off with a small towel. Ensure to oil moving parts, especially your chain. Instead of water, wipe off any sand on the chain and lubricate it with more oil.

Perform Regular Checks

After riding through the snow, rain, and other elements, your e-bike needs to be checked for whatever it might have been exposed to. Regular checks are the best way to identify problems before they occur and take care of them before they worsen. Remember to check the battery terminals while you are at it.

In Conclusion

Winter may not be the best season for cycling, but you can still get on your electric bicycle to get a few miles out of your system. This article reviews recommendations for the kinds of roads to explore this winter. It also explores safety tips to observe if you intend to enjoy all your trips through the season. Ensure to wear your helmet as always, layer up for easy adjustment to fluctuating weather, and invest in some reflective gear and tape to increase your visibility. Lastly, we provide tips to maintain your KBO e-bike properly as you ride through the season. Have fun cycling!