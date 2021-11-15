Epiccop Reviews (Nov 2021) Is The Website Legit Or Not?

If you want to buy from the Epiccop collection, at first buyers need to read Epiccop Reviews here thoroughly and get reliable information about the website.

Are you looking for a place to buy amazing hoodies for your friend or yourself? Stick to the article. We have a new website for you which can help you. Summers are over, the winters are coming, but it shouldn’t affect your style. It’s the time when you can rock your style with layering.

So, in that case, you can look for this website. It has good options. But, first, check the Epiccop Reviews, and it is the most demanded website in the United States. Read the article before investing.

Details Of Epiccop

The company has an amazing collection of women’s and men’s clothing. They are claiming to make amazing clothes with utmost comfort. They say they have designed their products according to people’s personalities, trends and likings.

The company also claims to have unique products, chic and trendy collections, specifically when it comes to winter wear. No wonder why people are interested in knowing and shopping from them. But, you should always know Is Epiccop Legit or not before trusting them. Read the article till the end to know the legitimacy.

Specifications of Epiccop

Website URL – https://www.epiccop.com

Registration date – 10 July 2021

Address Of Company – The address is 319 Pine Nut Ln ,Apex, North Carolina,27502, US

Email Id- epiccop@outlook.com

Phone number- Buyers can contact at +12563761891

Return Policy- 30 day policy.

Exchange – Buyer will get the facility to exchange products within 30 days.

Social media – they don’t have any social media pages. Let’s see if they have it in the Epiccop Reviews

Shipping policy- Epiccop claims to offer shipment time between 1-3 days.

Refund – Buyers vs 30 business days.

Delivery Charges – $9.95 shipping charges under $50 orders.

Payment options- PayPal, Visa, MasterCard etc.

Pros of Epiccop

Epiccop has amazing fashionable products on its website.

The website has a quick shipping policy on the products.

They have a special chic collection for the winter season.

The website is SSL secured and this ensures the security of online transactions.

Cons

The Company’s address is not detectable. It can be risky to trust them.

Important information about the company is missing.

Not a single trusted Epiccop Reviews is visible anywhere on the website or anywhere else.

The website is newly created, and it has not even been five months.

Is Epiccop Scam or Legit?

Epiccop was created just four months ago. The duration is not enough to trust a website. It looks suspicious.

The trust rate of the company is meagerly low 2%; the company has high chances of virus and fraudulent activity.

The plagiarism report of the company is not good; around 79% of the content is copied from scandalous websites.

To determine Is Epiccop Legit or not, we need to look for customer reviews. But, they have zero reviews on any product.

After their poor trust rate, we don’t find company’s ranking in Alexa.

Another negative sign is they have not clarified the policies. Return policies are contradictory in some places. They don’t have any number to contact the office.

The suspicion increased when we checked the physical address, and the maps couldn’t detect any place. It looks more like a residential area.

They are absent on social media, which can be the highest sign of suspicious activity.

Pointers mentioned above indicate suspicious activity.

Epiccop Reviews

Scammers are increasing rapidly, but don’t worry. Read here for how to Get Your Money Back From Paypal if Scammed. Epiccop, on their survey, has shown huge negative pointers.

One of them is not having any reviews on their products like hoodie. After looking everywhere, neither they have social media handles nor any reviews by their customers. Reviews can play an important role in trusting the website. Although, they don’t have any reviews.

Final Verdict

In the final verdict of the article, we checked the website and reached a result; that they are indicating high signs of suspicious and fraudulent activities. Like, not having even a single Epiccop Reviews. We advise you not to buy from them if you are interested in beware about it. Read How to Get a Full Refund on Credit Card Scam if you fell into one. What do you think about the website? Comment Below-