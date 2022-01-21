Error Code Span Warzone (Jan) How To Fix This Error?

This article offers the detailed procedure to resolve the Error Code Span Warzone and other relevant information.

Some of the most common inconveniences users face while playing online games are in-game errors. They can be quite frustrating as they prevent players from fully enjoying the game. These are common occurrences in nearly every game, no matter how popular or sophisticated. Users are reporting about facing similar issues in the Warzone game. For the same reason, Error Code Span Warzone has become trendy as users are looking to solve this issue.

Introducing Warzone

Warzone is the title of a popular Call of Duty game released in 2020. It’s a free-to-play battle royale game where players can compete against each other online. The game is available for all major gaming consoles and related devices.

Infinity Ward and Raven Software are the creators or developers of this game, and Activision is the publisher. Error Code Span Warzone is known as a common error in the game that’s bothering many users. The game is also tied to some other installments in the COD franchise.

What is Error Span?

The Error Span is also called the Error 47, and the two are not be confused as separate errors.

This error is proving quite inconvenient to users as it’s affecting console players.

The error doesn’t allow users to properly load the game, making it impossible to play it.

The error appears with a failed download dialog asking users if they intend to retry.

How To Resolve Error Code Span Warzone?

This error occurs when there’s an issue with the game files of the Warzone game. We’ll mention some methods for resolving this error below:

If you’re on PlayStation, relaunch the console in Safe Mode.

After entering Safe Mode, head to the Rebuild Database section and scan.

This method will likely resolve this error after this scan repairs all the files.

If this doesn’t work, users should head to the System Storage settings, go to the Saved Data, and click on Warzone.

Delete all the saved data for Warzone and restart the console. The Error Code Span Warzone should likely disappear.

Xbox users should attempt to uninstall and reinstall the game on their console to see if it works.

If none of these methods work out for you, please reach out to the technical support team.

The Final Verdict

Warzone is one of the most popular and recent titles in the COD franchise, and the game has an enormous active user base. However, a common error in the game is quite inconvenient to users. Take a look at some of the tips for resolving any errors.

Have you encountered this error in Warzone? How frequently do you play this game?