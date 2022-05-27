DODBUZZ
Gaming Tips

Estonia Wordle {May} Know The Game Related Details!

Alexis AldenAlexis Aldenno commentNo tags

Check out this article to learn about Estonia Wordle. The below-given article has explained everything in the article.

How many wordles have you played so far? Have you played Worldle? This trending word-guessing game has now reached every sphere of the world. Since its launch in late January 2022 and gaining intense popularity Worldwide, numerous other word puzzle games showed up publicly with their methods and ideas. Similarly, Worldle is the game for you if you want to check your geographical knowledge. Go through this article on Estonia Wordle to learn more.

What is the answer?

You can try many wordle-inspired games like Weaver, Poeltl, Herdle, etc. Worldle with an ‘L’ is one among them, where you need to guess country names following the hints provided during gameplay. For the 26th May game, six guesses, as always given, were provided. 

The answer to the 26th May 2022 Worldle was surely confusing. Even though the country’s outline through default mode was shown, it was quite a hassle to figure out the answer. So what exactly is the answer? The answer was “ESTONIA.” It is a possibility that you wouldn’t have heard that name before.

More on Estonia Game answer

Word games have been played and enjoyed all over the world because of their straightforward gameplay. The 125th answer of the Worldle game was a little tough for the daily players to guess as well. 

The hints suggested it be a country of Europe, with seven letters, famous for dense woods and starting with the letter “E.” Do not be disappointed if you hear that name for the first time. Though, you can question the time you spent in your geography classes. Estonia Wordle answer surprised a lot of players. But after one heck of nerve-racking guessing, you probably never forget that name.

How to play Worldle?

You would have played wordle, but what about Worldle? Worldle (L) is a similar guessing game, but this one mainly focuses on the name of the countries, not on words. 

Playing it is easy. Each day you’ll be given a country name to guess and its silhouette. You will get six chances to guess the correct answer. The best part, you will also get decent hints along the way. 

As appeared on the recent Estonia Game, it also tells you how far you are from the guessed country whenever you make a wrong attempt. It will show you the direction you have to travel to get the answer. 

Final Verdict

Summing up, we can say that the answer for Worldle on 26th May 2022 was a strenuous exercise for our brain. But good thing we got to learn a country name, location, features, and many more stuff, thanks to this game. 

And there could be some who might have disabled the silhouette mode and answered the name in a single guess. Read more.

Dropdown your comments to share your reaction on how you felt about our article Estonia Wordle.

Also Read : – Bield Definition {May 2022} Get The Wordle Details Here!

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

Gaming Tips

5 Letter Starting Words With A {May} Find Complete List!

Alexis AldenAlexis Alden
This post is the initial step to help visitors learn 5 Letter Starting Words With A, enhance their language skills, and solve a few riddles. Do you want to improve your vocabulary and learn specific letters? Do you want help in knowing words starting with A? A is among the most common letters used in many vocabulary-based word games and riddles.  People Worldwide usually keep searching for specific phrases that start with the letter A to boost their knowledge or score well in a few riddles. So, let’s know a...
Gaming Tips

5 Letter Word Starting With Tia {May} Know List Here!

Alexis AldenAlexis Alden
The article discusses the process of finding the words and also tries to give the idea of finding out 5 Letter Word Starting With Tia.   Do you know the words start with Tia? Do you have any ideas? At the present time, many word puzzle games give this kind of task to the gamers. And the puzzle lovers are taking the challenge and guessing the word. But there is a trick and strategy you need to use.   Many gamers are busy guessing the five-letter word that starts with Tia...
Gaming Tips

NI No Kuni Cross Worlds Codes {May} Check Active Codes!

Alexis AldenAlexis Alden
The article describes all the details of NI No Kuni Cross Worlds Codes and how to use them in the game. Have you heard of the TV series Ni No Kuni? Do you know that it has been launched as a mobile game in the form of Cross worlds? If you have no idea of the news, stay tuned to the post. Ni No Kuni is a Ghibli series that received huge appreciation from viewers Worldwide, and now it has been launched as a game on the mobile website. Various game codes...