Exact Luxury Website Reviews {Dec 2021} Is It Legit Site

Exact Luxury Website Reviews has investigated the Luxury e-commerce platform in detail and enumerated its findings in this review for online shoppers.

Are you looking for authentic branded luxury products at one buying destination? An online marketplace named Exact Luxury offers over 200000 high-end products on its portal for United States shoppers. Some of the e-commerce platform’s brands are Gucci, Versace, Moncler, and many more.

The product on offer is branded and highly priced; therefore, buyers need to know its legitimacy before purchasing. Therefore, read Exact Luxury Website Reviews until the end to learn about its legitimacy.

Exact Luxury Com Portal:

Exact luxury is an e-commerce platform selling high-end fashion products of different brands. Some of the brands mentioned on the website homepage are well-known brands in their respective category. Customers can buy denim, tops, shoes, bags, and other fashion apparel from this store.

The product available in this store belongs to the luxury category and prices between $200 and $10000 on average. Direct buy and Add to cart are two ways customers can purchase products from this portal. Direct buy is for a merchant website while add to cart will allow purchase on Exact Luxury.

To know Is Exact Luxury Website Legit or Scam, we will look into further details of the portal like specifications, Pros, and Cons.

Specifications of Exact Luxury Website:

Domain name – exactluxury.com

Website address – https://www.exactluxury.com

Product sold – Apparels, shoes, bags, and accessories

Payment method – Credit and Debit Cards

Shipping Policy – Product will be shipped in 2-5 days within the United States

Return Policy – Varies for each brand and is available on the product detail page of items

Email address – hello@exactluxury.com

Physical Address – 360 NW 27 TH Street, Miami FL 33127

Contact number – Not Available

Newsletter – Not Available

Pros of Exact Luxury Marketplace:

Exact Luxury Website Reviews found the shipping time of 2-5 days in the customer’s favor, allowing them to get the product quickly.

Customers can save their time by purchasing the product from this marketplace, and they also choose to purchase from Exact Luxury or the merchant platform.

They have various payment options as per their choice.

Email addresses will help customers solve their queries about different products and the website’s rules.

Cons of Exact Luxury Com

The unavailability of newsletters and contact numbers will not allow customers to update the marketplace quickly.

Customers have to keep track of refund and shipping policy for each product.

Is Exact Luxury Website Legit?

To further check its legitimacy, we put some facts related to this site in this review section. Online shoppers can go through this section and use the given data for making their final purchasing decision from this marketplace.

Domain age – Above one year ( 21 st August 2021)

Alexa Ranking – 643557 is the Alexa ranking for this site, indicating moderate traffic on this portal.

Trust Score – Scam sites have given it a rating of 35 percent, making it a somewhat credible platform.

Owner detail – No owner details are available on any web page.

Physical Address – Exact Luxury Website Reviews found the Address correct on Google Maps, but nothing was mentioned about this online store.

Plagiarism – Content appears to be of standard quality and original.

Customer Review – As it is a marketplace, no customer review was found on exact luxury sites; people can check customers’ reviews on the merchant portal.

Missing policy – Barring the Payment method webpage, all other policy ages are available for this site.

Trust index is missing for this marketplace.

Newsletter – Not Available

Domain expiry date – this domain will expire on 21 st August 2021

Social media presence – No social media account is linked to this site.

What are Exact Luxury Website Reviews?

The product detail page of the Luxury platform has no customer review as it mainly directs the customer to the merchant platform. In addition to this, no customer review of this site was available on most public review websites.

To get feedback related to each product, customers can research the merchant website of their interest. Since this is a more than one-year-old site, some reviews are available on digital media sites.

In addition to the above information, also Read about the PayPal Scam here.

Final verdict:

The site’s age and other details like trust score indicate a somewhat credible website. Exact Luxury Website Reviews advises online shoppers to take all the precautions and research before buying from this marketplace.

Online customers can share their shopping experience on the Exact Luxury marketplace in the comment section and know more about credit card refunds by clicking here.