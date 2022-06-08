Executive Nails and Spa Copperfield Reviews {June} Check

Executive Nails and Spa Copperfield Reviews has shared current customer feedback and public comments on a Salon incident in Houston, Texas.

Are you looking for the latest reviews of Executive Nail salon after a black woman complained of lousy customer service of this Spa? Many online review websites have closed their review page of this saloon after an increased influx of opinions. It all started after a Tik Toker from the United States narrated her Copperfield Spa experience on social media.

The Tik Toker has accused the staff of racial discrimination, which has angered many customers and netizens. Executive Nails and Spa Copperfield Reviews has all the details on this story.

Customer Review of Nail and Copperfield Spa:

A Tik Toker named Anita Sone posted a video on Monday accusing the Spa staff of calling police to force her out of the establishment. After this video got viral, the audience started commenting against this salon.

Yelp.com – It has a rating of 2.5 from 288 reviews, and most of the recent reviewers have given a one-star rating.

Facebook – On its Facebook page, customers have given a 2.3 rating from 221 reviews.

thebestplaces.net – It has a rating of 4.7 from 571 customer reviews.

Executive Nails & Spa Copperfield Houston TX Incident:

According to some reports circulating on digital media platforms, a black woman named Anita Sone went for a spa service in this salon. Anita narrated that Karen’s salon staff refused to finish the service and called a police officer to get her out of the Spa forcibly.

The Tik Tok video has received more than 80,000 views, and people are blaming the Spa for its racial discrimination. As the online audience started giving negative customer feedback regarding the Copperfield field saloon, many review sites have stopped receiving customer feedback.

Executive Nails & Spa Copperfield Houston TX has made no comment on the recent incident, and the salon is shown closed.

Anita Sone Take on the Copperfield Spa Case:

Anita has posted different videos on social media sites and has explained her case to the audience. She asked the staff to do a different design on her nail, but she refused to do so, and the manager asked her to come later for the service.

She refused to leave with partial work done on her nails and asked the manager to call another staff to remove the acrylics on her nail.

Executive Nails and Spa Copperfield Reviews on Public Reaction:

Most of the comments related to Spa were negative after the police incident. Some netizens have commented that “who calls the police for a black person for getting their nails done”. Customers have also complained of poor service at this Spa and blamed some staff for being rude. Review sites have stopped taking customer feedback for the salon.

Final verdict:

Most people are against racial discrimination, but Review sites are meant for getting individual experience of the customer. People are using it to vent their anger against a particular incident.

Executive Nails and Spa Copperfield Reviews feel that public review sites have taken the correct step by disallowing comments for a brief period. People can share their views on the Spa Incident in the comment section.

