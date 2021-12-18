Extra Special Trade Pokemon Go {Dec 2021} Game Zone!

This report shared the knowledge on Extra Special Trade Pokemon Go comprising Pokémon Go, Special trade on Pokémon Go, and many more.

Are you interested in the Pokémon series? If yes, then you would be aware of various online games available in the market. Do you know you have an option to play it free? If not, stay tuned till the end.

Pokémon Go is a free mobile application to play on any device. Several of them in the United States are crazy fans of this game. However, we need to update it with Extra Special Trade Pokemon Go. Let us look into it further.

A brief note on Pokémon GO

Pokémon Go is a free mobile application to play a free game in your free time. Niantic is the firm that developed Pokémon Go in July 2016. This game uses location information in real-time and searches for Pokémon’s in a wide range.

This video game series aims to value the social experience of the person. Therefore, it is joyful to trade and battle with Pokémon. The player can collect Pokémon and their eggs in Pokedex. There are various items to bag with and allow access for battles like Trainer battle, Battle party, etc.

Before we learn about Extra Special Trade Pokemon Go, let us understand the meaning of Special trade.

What is Special trade?

Pokémon Go Special trade is the platform where a trainer can collect and exchange a rare Pokémon. You can make friends and team up with them for trading and acquire the latest or new Pokémon’s. More the trading happens, the Pokedex size is enhanced.

Pokémon Trading uses Special trade stardust. More stardust is needed; for a Special trade with legendary Pokémon or Mythic Pokémon. The Stardust amount is reduced; when you increase your friendship level with the trader.

Hence, Extra Special Trade Pokemon Go categorized need more stardust to make the play thought-provoking.

List of Pokémon that require Special trade.

Some of the Pokémon that need Special trade for trading are as follow:

The Pokémon that do not have a new Pokémon form.

Any legendary Pokémon need Special Trade.

The Pokémon that is absent in Pokedex.

Any New Pokémon on the platform may need Special Trade.

A shiny or Mythic Pokémon.

Stardust is the most important requirement to complete any trading process. All the above-listed special trade Pokémon need stardust. Some of the Pokémon need more while some less. It depends on the value of the Pokémon.

Extra Special Trade Pokemon Go

Trading is a Special feature for gameplay in Pokémon Go. This Special trade is allowed to be done only once a day. It is to minimize the number of trading by the individual in one day.

A traded Pokémon disallowed for re-trading. It is an extra special feature that encourages trading. Therefore, prevent giving an advantage to a single Trainer over another.

Final Verdict

As we discussed, we have various Pokémon for trading with collected stardust. We hope that we have conversed all the knowledge you should be aware of on Extra Special Trade Pokemon Go.

