DODBUZZ
Website Reviews

Fabarrival Reviews {June} Want To Know About A Legit Site?

Alexis AldenAlexis Aldenno commentNo tags
Fabarrival Online Website Reviews
This write-up on Fabarrival Reviews will guide the readers about the legitimacy and features of the Fabarrival shop.

Are you looking for trendy sarees at a reasonable price? If you’re not sure what ethnicity to wear to a party or family function. You can check out Fabarrival shop in India. Their saree collection is very pretty and trendy, and they are also reasonably priced. The shop is popular these days, and people are talking about it. 

This Fabarrival Reviews post will inform readers about the authenticity and features of this shop. Buyers will understand the true value of this shop. Please read the details here.

Overview of Fabarrival shop

Fabarrival shop is an online store and it believes in giving good deals and reliable services to all the customers. This shop has a lovely saree collection at a reasonable price, so one can buy them without breaking the bank and look gorgeous in every function. You can also gift it to someone. They have different types of sarees;

  • Kanjivaram silk saree
  • Cotton silk saree
  • Soft silk saree

 Is Fabarrival Legit? Customers have received very beautiful silk sarees from this shop. But are they providing good deals to their customers? Understanding the shop’s legitimacy is critical because it guides users in learning about the store’s job. You can analyze the shoppers’ thoughts and actions to determine what is going on in their heads. Please read on to find out more about scam sellers. Please read this post to know more about it.

Features of Fabarrival

  • Buy sarees from https://fabarrival.com/.
  • Email Address; support@fabarrival.com.
  • Phone details; +91 9824952170
  • Address info: It was not mentioned on the website.
  • All of the products found here have no Fabarrival Reviews on the website and have received some negative feedback on other websites.
  • Return Policy; They have a 7 days return policy, but they will not bear the courier charges.
  • Shipping Policy; Customers’ orders are delivered within 5 to 7 days.
  • Shipping Rate: It is not mentioned on the website.
  • Payment Modes: Cash on delivery.

Positive Highlights

  • They have given a phone number on the website
  • They have provided an email address
  • It also offers an easy return policy

Negative Highlights

  • It offers only one payment method.
  • It is not available on any social media platforms
  • Owners’ details are not given.
  • The office address is not mentioned.

 Is Fabarrival Legit?

Fabarrival can be a good and trustworthy website, but it needs to fulfil some legitimacy criteria. Here we are going to give you some information that will help you understand its legitimacy. Kindly read the details.

  • Website Registration: 26 March 2022 is the registration date; hence, it has a short life expectancy of only 2 months.
  • Trust Index: With only a two percent score the trust index seems inconsiderate. Thus, we cannot trust this site to be safe.
  • Registrar: Fabarrival is registered through GoDaddy.com, LLC
  • Customer Reviews: All the products available on this site have no Fabarrival Reviews and ratings. Thus, it cannot be trusted as other online sites also have given negative reviews.
  • Social Media: it is not a popular website as it is not available on social media platforms.
  • Data Safety: Here, the encrypted data using HTTPS, indicates to customers that transfer of data is reliable.
  • Missed Information: All the required information is mentioned on the website. But, the owner’s details and office address cannot be found.
  • Policy: On the official website buyers can check all the policies such as shipping, return and refund. 

Fabarrival Reviews

Fabarrival has provided almost all the necessary details on their website, but the owner’s details and office address are missing. They have no product reviews on the website, and on other sites, it has got negative reviews and complaints. It is not available on any other social media platforms. All these points make it an unsafe and unreliable website for customers.

Thus, we suggest you all avoid shopping from here as it seems an unsafe website. The buyers can check measures on credit card scamming here.

Final Summary

Summing up this post on Fabarrival Reviews we learned that it has 2 months of life expectancy. It has a poor trust rate, and its life expectancy is also short. Based on the factors mentioned in this post anyone can evaluate its legitimacy. Consumers should also know how they can keep themselves safe from PayPal scamming. Check out this link to know more details about sarees.

Was this post helpful to you? Please comment on your views.

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

Website Reviews

G1nine Reviews {June} Want To Know If It Is A Scam Site?

Alexis AldenAlexis Alden
This post on G1nine Reviews will provide our readers with all the details like legitimacy of this site. Do you have kids? Would you like to buy children an electronic car with light and music? Then you should explore the online store G1nine. It is the best online shop in India, where you can purchase all these items at an economical price. But before ordering anything, one should know the legitimacy rate of this store. This post on G1nine Reviews will provide our readers with all the necessary information regarding this store. Overview of G1nine...
Website Reviews

Kiteok Scam {June} Read A Comprehensive Review Here!

Alexis AldenAlexis Alden
This post on Kiteok Scam displays the reality of the world wide web website. Get all the relevant details here. Would you prefer advanced level athletic facility types of equipment? If you haven’t detected it, you’ll realize it here. Kiteok stores in the United States have many utility things. Therefore if you wish, you’ll be ready to get merchandise like athletic facility equipment, gym wear , home décor, etc. Before that, we’ll inform you: Kiteok Scam? Check if this website is safe to use. Kindly scan this post to urge all the updates about the...