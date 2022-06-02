Fabarrival Reviews {June} Want To Know About A Legit Site?

This write-up on Fabarrival Reviews will guide the readers about the legitimacy and features of the Fabarrival shop.

Are you looking for trendy sarees at a reasonable price? If you’re not sure what ethnicity to wear to a party or family function. You can check out Fabarrival shop in India. Their saree collection is very pretty and trendy, and they are also reasonably priced. The shop is popular these days, and people are talking about it.

This Fabarrival Reviews post will inform readers about the authenticity and features of this shop. Buyers will understand the true value of this shop. Please read the details here.

Overview of Fabarrival shop

Fabarrival shop is an online store and it believes in giving good deals and reliable services to all the customers. This shop has a lovely saree collection at a reasonable price, so one can buy them without breaking the bank and look gorgeous in every function. You can also gift it to someone. They have different types of sarees;

Kanjivaram silk saree

Cotton silk saree

Soft silk saree

Is Fabarrival Legit? Customers have received very beautiful silk sarees from this shop. But are they providing good deals to their customers? Understanding the shop’s legitimacy is critical because it guides users in learning about the store’s job. You can analyze the shoppers’ thoughts and actions to determine what is going on in their heads. Please read on to find out more about scam sellers. Please read this post to know more about it.

Features of Fabarrival

Buy sarees from https://fabarrival.com/ .

Email Address; support@fabarrival.com .

Phone details; +91 9824952170

Address info: It was not mentioned on the website.

All of the products found here have no Fabarrival Reviews on the website and have received some negative feedback on other websites.

Return Policy; They have a 7 days return policy, but they will not bear the courier charges.

Shipping Policy; Customers’ orders are delivered within 5 to 7 days.

Shipping Rate: It is not mentioned on the website.

Payment Modes: Cash on delivery.

Positive Highlights

They have given a phone number on the website

They have provided an email address

It also offers an easy return policy

Negative Highlights

It offers only one payment method.

It is not available on any social media platforms

Owners’ details are not given.

The office address is not mentioned.

Is Fabarrival Legit ?

Fabarrival can be a good and trustworthy website, but it needs to fulfil some legitimacy criteria. Here we are going to give you some information that will help you understand its legitimacy. Kindly read the details.

Website Registration: 26 March 2022 is the registration date; hence, it has a short life expectancy of only 2 months.

Trust Index : With only a two percent score the trust index seems inconsiderate. Thus, we cannot trust this site to be safe.

Registrar: Fabarrival is registered through GoDaddy.com, LLC

Customer Reviews: All the products available on this site have no Fabarrival Reviews and ratings. Thus, it cannot be trusted as other online sites also have given negative reviews.

Social Media: it is not a popular website as it is not available on social media platforms.

Data Safety : Here, the encrypted data using HTTPS, indicates to customers that transfer of data is reliable.

Missed Information: All the required information is mentioned on the website. But, the owner’s details and office address cannot be found.

Policy: On the official website buyers can check all the policies such as shipping, return and refund.

Fabarrival Reviews

Fabarrival has provided almost all the necessary details on their website, but the owner’s details and office address are missing. They have no product reviews on the website, and on other sites, it has got negative reviews and complaints. It is not available on any other social media platforms. All these points make it an unsafe and unreliable website for customers.

Thus, we suggest you all avoid shopping from here as it seems an unsafe website. The buyers can check measures on credit card scamming here.

Final Summary

Summing up this post on Fabarrival Reviews we learned that it has 2 months of life expectancy. It has a poor trust rate, and its life expectancy is also short. Based on the factors mentioned in this post anyone can evaluate its legitimacy. Consumers should also know how they can keep themselves safe from PayPal scamming. Check out this link to know more details about sarees.

Was this post helpful to you? Please comment on your views.