Fabseashop Reviews {June} Is This A Scam Website Or Not?

The article “Fabseashop Reviews” will help to determine the trustworthiness of a website that sell a large range of men’s and women’s clothing.

Do you want to buy traditional clothes at the best price? Then you may have heard the name of the website called Fabseashop. If yes, then in this review, we will test the website’s legitimacy.

You can trace the roots of this website to India. On their website, they sell Indian casual and traditional clothing. We will check the legitimacy of this website in this review. If you want all the details about this portal, read our Fabseashop Reviews.

About – Fabseashop in.

Fabseashop.com is a website that claims to sell a wide selection of clothing for both men and women. Lehengas, sarees, salwar suits, jackets, hoodies, and other goods are available. They state that they desire to please their customers with high-quality clothing and the greatest customer service possible.

On their website, they also provide discounts. In addition, they offer free international shipping on all of their products. On their website, they provide everything from casual to traditional Indian clothing. However, if you want to buy clothes from Fabseashop, read Is Fabseashop Legit first.

Specifications of Fabseashop in.

Portal Age – Unknown.

Website link – https://fabseashop.in/

Office Address – No Data Uploaded.

Contact No – No Data Uploaded.

Social media icons – Yes, it is available.

Payment Modes – American Express, VISA, Mastercard, Discover and PayPal.

Email address – contact.fabseashop@gmail.com

Products – They sell a wide range of clothes for men and women.

Shipping Costs – Free worldwide shipping.

Delivery Time -In 7 Working Days.

Return Policy – In 30 Working Days.

Exchange Policy – In 30 Working Days.

Refund Policy – 5 to 7 Working Days.

Read Fabseashop Reviews to know the Benefits and Drawbacks of purchasing clothes from fabseashop.

Benefits of purchasing clothes from Fabseashop in.

They sell a wide range of clothing for both men and women.

This webpage is encrypted using HTTPS.

They get free shipping all across the world.

They have a great selection of clothes at a great price.

The drawback of purchasing clothes from Fabseashop is.

The website does not provide any information about the owner.

The website lacks contact information for customer support.

The user interface is outdated and inefficient.

They accept all major credit cards and debit cards.

Is Fabseashop Legit?

Purchasing anything from an online store is no longer secure. Scammers use a variety of techniques to defraud you. These days, online scams are on the rise. As a result, you must take precautions while ordering products from online stores.

Domain Registration Date – No such data was uploaded.

The Domain’s Expiration Date – No such data was uploaded.

Alexa Rank -On Alexa this website has a global rank of 2711209.

Policies – The portal’s policies are completely plagiarised from other websites.

Owner’s Detail – No such detail is available on the portal.

Customer Reviews – Customer’s Fabseashop Reviews are not available on the portal.

Social Media connections and links – Social media connections and links are not working.

Index Rank -The website’s index rank is 64.1 out of 100, indicating well-known and active.

Content Quality- Scam sites are already using the portal’s content. As a result, it is untrustworthy.

Address originality – The portal does not provide an address.

Unrealistic discounts – They are offering a 50% discount on clothing. Although the website’s costs are already low,

Trust Score – The website’s trust score is 27%, which is a low trust index value.

Customers’ Fabseashop Reviews

We could not locate any clothing reviews on this website during our inquiry. We also looked on a few different platforms, but there were no reviews either. Suppose you want to know How to Get a Refund via Credit Card. Visit here.

The bottom line

Fabseashop.com is an online ecommerce business that claims to sell a large choice of clothing for both men and women, according to our study. However, because this website includes content from various sources, we are unable to comment on it at this time.

Until the legitimate information arrives, consider our Fabseashop Reviews. Learn How to Get a Refund through PayPal. Click here for more information about lehenga, click here.

Have you ever bought anything from this website? If yes, then write to us in the comment area.