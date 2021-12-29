Fairy Tail 100 Year Quest Chapter 98 {Dec} Manga Series

If you are also fetching online links for the translations or waiting for the release of Fairy Tail 100 Year Quest Chapter 98, this article is for you.

Fairy Tail is a renowned Japanese Maga series popular in the United States, Philippines and multiple other parts. People worldwide are eagerly waiting for the latest chapter of this comic, searching about the same over the internet.

Scroll to the pointers mentioned in this article to fetch the details for Fairy Tail 100 Year Quest Chapter 98, revealing the plot for the same.

What is Fairy Tail?

Before discussing the detailed information for Chapter 98, let’s first scroll down the basic details of this comic series to know exactly what the plot behind the same is and who all the characters are for it.

As we have already discussed, Fairy Tail is a renowned Japanese Manga Series illustrated and written by Hiro Mashima. Therefore, the series was serialised in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine from August 2008 to July 2017.

The series combines individual chapters published, collected and distributed in 60 tankobon volumes in November 2017. Fairy Tail 100 Year Quest Chapter 98 is also one of the parts of these combinations.

Fairy Tail Plot:

The plot for this series revolves around a travelling Mage character, Lucy Heartfilia, who meets a mage while looking for his foster parent, Natsu Dragneel. A few other characters named Igneel, his best friend, a blue and talking flying cat, Happy. Recently after the meeting, Lucy is therefore abducted by the Bora of Prominence, who was posing in the series to be sold as a slave.

Bora afterwards offers her membership into the guild, which Lucy accepts, and they become a team known for performing various stunts and missions.

Fairy Tail 100 Year Quest Chapter 98:

With most people searching out for the release of the latest chapter of this comic, searches for Chapter 98 are constantly increasing. We, therefore, want to inform our readers that the translations for this chapter are not available yet. Thus, comic Manga Fans for Fairy Tail need to wait for the same release.

This series chapter is expected to be released on 29th December, just waiting for a few more days.

Film Adaptations of the Series:

To all the comic fans who want to know the whole story for this funny or looking for Fairy Tail 100 Year Quest Chapter 98, they have an option to watch the films inspired and taken from this series.

An Anime film Fairy Tail the Movie: Phoenix Priestess, was released on 18th August 2012. Masaya Fujimori directed the film, and the screenplay for the same was written by one of the anime staff, Masashi Sogo.

Final Verdict:

After fetching all the details for this famous manga series, we want to inform our readers that chapter 98 for Quest 100 is not released yet. The release date for Fairy Tail 100 Year Quest Chapter 98 is expected to be on 29th December.

