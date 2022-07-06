DODBUZZ
Feetfinder Income Reviews {July} Read People’s Opinion!

We bring exclusive Feetfinder Income Reviews clarifying the platform’s legitimacy and website features.

Are you looking to make a side income in the comfort of your home? Feetfinder is a unique earning concept in the United States, where sellers can showcase pictures only for feet/foots. Unlike other earning platforms like Google Opinion Rewards, etc., where users are assigned small tasks to take pictures of specific objects, locations, entities, etc., 

Feetfinder paves an easy way of earning money. Let’s check Feetfinder Income Reviews below.

Reviews of Feetfinder.com:

Feetfinder.com is a LEGITIMATE website acting as a platform between seller and buyer. Feetfinder sells pictures specifically related to feet/foots. Feetfinder does not supports or host pictures of any other body parts. 

The sellers feedback about Feetfinder is positive and featured on various reviewing sites and YouTube. 1,768 sellers reviews on Trustpilot gave 4.8/5-ratings. Feetfinder is a legitimate income platform. The seller can decide the price of the picture. Generally, pictures are sold between $3 to $5. However, there are instances where pictures were sold for $100.00. 

Feetfinder Income Reviews and Features:

All reviews are almost positive. The users can click pictures of their feet/foots with or without different accessories and sell them on Feetfinder. Several sellers reported an earning of more than $30K in a year. Feetfinder pays via PayPal, CashApp, etc. 

About Feetfinder:

The sellers must pay a subscription fee between $3.99 to $14.99 or a premium membership fee between $9.99 to $29.99 to use the platform. A seller needs to be 18+ years to use the platform and to post pictures of feet/foots.

The seller can take vivid pictures of feet/foots to showcase any attribute, such as dirty feet, smelly feet, boots, heels, socks, etc. Feetfinder Income Reviews suggests to #hashtag them on their speciality to get client’s attention.

The Legitimacy of Feetfinder:

Feetfinder.com achieved an excellent Business Ranking of 100%, a good Trust Score of 86%, and a great Alexa Rank of 56,092! Feetfinder has a low suspicion score of 27%. 

Feetfinder uses a valid HTTPS protocol. Its IP 162.210.199.87 has a valid SSL certificate for the next 28 days. Patrick Nielson is the owner of Feetfinder, but his contact information is censored using internet services.

Feetfinder.com was registered in the USA on 1st July 2016. It had a long time existence of six years and five days. Feetfinder Income Reviews ascertained that The website is regularly updated; the last update was executed on 17th June 2021. Feetfinder has a long life expectancy until 1st July 2028; it expires within five years, eleven months and twenty-five days.

@Feetfinder is present on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube with more than 87.09K followers. The Feetfinder included terms of usage and privacy policy. It supports blogging on its platform. 

Conclusion:

There are more than 200,000 users and more than 100,000 verified users of the platform. Feetfinder has excellent customer reviews and ratings. The customer review suggest that they had received payments from Feetfinder. Feetfinder Income Reviews conclude that it is a legitimate earning platform. However, some negative reviews exist related to fake buyers and Zero sales for some pictures.

Were Feetfinder reviews informative? Please comment on this article about Feetfinder.

