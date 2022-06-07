Five Letter Words That Start With Glo {June} Get List!

Please scroll down to the below article to get the lists of Five Letter Words That Start With Glo and other associated things.

List Of Words That Begin With The Letters Glo

Gloss: It means an external shine on a thing

Glory: It means honour or prestige that is earned by achievements.

Glout: It means frown

Gloom: A state of a depressing situation

Globe: A round object. For example, the earth

Glows: Glow means shine or brightness on a living thing.

Glove: Glove is something that covers the hands

Glore: It means looking at a thing continuously. It is synonymous with staring.

Gloat: It means to get delighted over someone’s bad luck.

Gloop: It is a semi watery substance.

Glost: It means the final glaze used in pottery or ceramic fields.

Gloam: This word means the darker time of the twilight time.

Glode: Glode is a word which comes from the word glide. Glode is the past and past participle form of glide.

Glogg: Glogg is a kind of wine that commonly originated in Scandinavia.

Gloms: It is another meaning of stealing.

Globs: It means a bit of a semi-liquid thing

