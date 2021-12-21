Flamingo Store Reviews {Dec 2021} Is This A Scam Website

flamingo store reviews help to explore the authenticity and trustworthiness of the website by going through all the necessary points.

During this festive season, every human wants to wear new clothes and dresses. If this is the topic for fashion clothes and dresses, there would be a massive item regarding girls/ladies’ fashion. And during this corona period, we all want to get such items by using our web.

Women from the United States are eager to know about purchasing stylish jeans, activewear, sweaters, etc. Then we will comprehend the flamingo store reviews with all the details.

So, let us explore this platform by going through all the necessary points.

About the flamingo store.

This website is nothing but e-commerce. They made their trust by selling good and quality products of clothes and dresses etc. So anyone who will be open this web page can be convinced because of their festive offers and bonus.

They also offer to purchase over $49; then, your shipping charges will be free. There is also an option for various types of fancy sweaters in winter. Here in this flamingo store reviews, we know about the store. In addition, the rating and reviews of their products are shown on the web.

Identification of this website:

Domain date : 11 th July 2018

Web Link : https://flamingo.shop/store/

Email ID : support@flamingo.shop

Helping number : No.

Address to contact : They don’t mention any address.

Cost of the product : USD

Shipping policy for the product : Yes, they need 5-7 days to ship.

Return Policy: Yes, within 7 days from delivery.

Payment system : Yes, several gateways are there.

Presence in social media : Social media is present, but we don’t find any flamingo store reviews.

Good facts and bad facts of that website.

Good facts:

The price of the products is fair.

Products reviews are given by the users.

Clarification of their items is mentioned perfectly.

Their mobile application is also there for ios, the android user.

Bad facts:

There only female clothes are available.

There are no details for the return or replacement of their products.

They don’t have to provide worldwide delivery.

No customer reviews are found on the webpage.

Before discussing flamingo store reviews in detail, let us explore some points to get the site’s authenticity.

Is flamingo store legit?

Website Age: 11 th July 2018, the site is not too old.

Website score for trust: The website has a 14% trust score.

Social Media links : Social links are there inside the website.

Trustiness of the email ID: Email support will be provided from 9:30 am to 6:00 pm, Monday to Friday.

The originality of the product: Products are distinctive.

The reviews from customers: No flamingo store reviews found on the page .

Holder Identification: Don’t show the identification of the owner.

Address trustiness: They are not displayed their address on the entire webpage.

Their policy for return and exchange : Few steps exist to avail return/exchange policy.

Refund option: Partial refund will be there all items are not covered.

From the above points, this portal is not looking legit, so we need to explore the reviews in detail, as customer reviews give the crystal-clear data of the website.

flamingo store reviews:

As we know that this website age is not so more. And we don’t find many positive reviews from their buyers. However, they hide their owner details inside the webpage. No proper contact details were also found for emergency connect with them.

Many people are searching the review before buying. If you already purchased with this web page, they can share their thought with a comment here.

Final thought:

As per our case study for flamingo store reviews, we can say that this website is not legit as reviews are not present for this platform, address is not mentioned, also a very low trust score. Also, this is a new website.

Also, we would like to know the choice of your most preferred websites for your online shopping? If you find this article informative and helpful, please share your feedback in the comments section.

