Flo Og Strain Review: Is It Authentic Or Another Scam

Flo OG is of the most popular strains for different reasons. Some people like it because of a mix of novelty, popularity, and timeliness, while for others, it’s just personal preference. This Flo OG strain review will guide you on everything you need to know about it.

The strain is also known as “Floog” if you don’t like syllables. You will probably fall in love with it after the first puff. Any smoker who appreciates pungent scents and lime-green glow with classic strains will like it. Rare Dankness, Colorado-based breeders crossed (OG) Rare Dankness #1 and Flo to create it.

According to the breeder, the flavorful strain prides itself on an excellent minty-fresh floral taste with a mellow hash aroma and floral overtones. You will notice fluffy buds with auburn hairs and a bronze trichomes coat. The variant comes with Indica dominance and a resistant and compact structure, giving growers a generous harvest.

Does It Taste Any Good?

The delightful child of OG and FLO brings the taste and scent of fruitiness, hash, bits of menthol, and Kush. You will feel an exotic solid taste after exhaling. It can be great for daytime smokers because it keeps the head clear and uplifted apart from the pleasant smell.

One of the best features that most people will love is the terpene-heavy flavor. It breaks through tar-filled roach or bong water and still leaves a great aftertaste in your mouth. The skunky, rubbery smoke clouds constrict your tastebuds—sweet, acidic notes of rindy and citrus and a woody taste at the end.

Terpene Profile

Humulene – 0.23%

Limonene – 0.23%

Linalool – 0.38%

Sabinene – 0.15%

Total terpenes content – 0.99%

Smoking Experience

Weed is widespread thanks to its immediate effects after smoking. Most users call it a functional Indica that stimulates your brain with a clear-headed euphoria. At the same time, it will enhance your mood and boost your energy. Although it is an Indica, its effect will not affect your mind’s ability to function. It will make you more alert, making it perfect for a morning smoke.

Smokers get a sense of creativity because it makes them aroused and focused. If smoking for long, it induces sedation and rest. A few puffs will certainly soothe and relax your body if you feel tired. The effects on the brain are uplifting and vigorous, but it doesn’t have any unwanted Sid effects such as inattention and anxiety.

Thanks to its caressing rubbery and high, sweet stank, and memorable high, the strain will instantly impress you when you first hit it.

Some users claim Flo OG’s famous 50/50 high is overrated, but this is not true. The even-balanced buzz is excellent for morning smokes or relaxing sessions in the evening. Whether you’re a novice or an experienced user, the Kush has effects for every type of user. However, if you’re getting into marijuana, it might not be wise to smoke it in the morning unless you’re sure how your body reacts to it. If you have to, pair it with a cup of coffee.

After the waves of creativity and euphoria, the weed can cause a sleepy lull to most users. The strain can benefit people with muscle spasms, hypertension, Migraines, post-traumatic disorder, and hyperactivity/attention-deficit disorder.

If you’re a hypersensitive smoker, you’re likely to experience sidekicks like dry mouth and thirst, paranoia, and panic attacks.

Flo OG is friendly to growers and does well both indoors and outdoors. It is a photoperiod type of cannabis in short and medium sizes of approximately 30-60 inches. Reports suggest that the plants have an average 0f 60-day flowering period. You can expect a harvest after 68 days after they germinate.

It’s easy to find its seeds. However, the clones might be challenging. You have an option of growing it from seeds each time or starting a mother plant and then cloning from there. If you are lazy for all that, you can buy and enjoy its taste!

Where to Buy This Cannabis in the US

Going online has always been the best option. You can get excellent daily or weekly deals from online stores all over the USA.

Some of the most popular options include:

Drift

Groundswell

House of Dankness

River Rock Dispensaries.

Most of the packages the cannabis in visible lime-green buds, which glow in any jar, bottle, or bag that has the privilege to package them. They will come with an Indica label, but the buds are taller, wispy, and open instead of chunky, dense, and round.

When purchasing online, check reviews of the site you want to buy from to ensure it’s legit. Some websites might be fraudsters who want to steal from you. All legitimate websites have reputable banking options, professional customer support, and a clear refund policy.

Conclusion

Flo OG remains one of the most favorable choices for most smokers and on the shelves of pot stores. Its calming brain high is one of the reasons why most people will choose it over others. Although it leans more towards Indica, we think it belongs somewhere in the middle. People, especially first-timers, should go slow on it. Don’t smoke it for long periods at once. The high might be relaxing, but it doesn’t go away as fast. It will stimulate your brain more than it will muck it. Because of this, you might find yourself doing something like watching a TV show a little bit more than you should.