Flowing Lights and Colors Genshin {Feb} Event Details!

Flowing Lights and Colors Genshin has all the information related to the last reward event of Genshin Impact 2.4, ending on 16th February.

On 4th February 2022, Genshin Impact held its Livestream for the 2.5 version, which will be released later this month. Since the live stream players in the Philippines, the United States, and Canada are jubilant about the new characters and rewards that will enter the game this year.

Kamisato Ayato and Yae Miko are the two new characters that will be seen in the game after the updates.

Genshin Impact 2.4 is approaching its end, and miHoYo has planned Flowing Lights and Colors Genshin event till 16th February for players.

About Genshin Impact Video Game:

MiHoYo is the developer and publisher of the game that will be released in 2020. It is an action-based role-playing game that uses the battle system and switching of characters to keep players engaged.

The events in the game take place in imaginary Teyvat, which has seven districts, each in control of a different element and God.

Players use different weapons and characters for their quests and battles in the game. Developers earn income from the sale of weapons, characters, and merchandise.

Genshin Impact 2.4 is about to end this month which will pave the way for the 2.5 and 2.6 versions.

Flowing Lights and Colors Genshin:

The game developer launches different events in the game regularly to give rewards and Primogems to the players.

The Lantern Rite festival rerun and May Fortune Find you are the two major events organized by the company recently.

The third event will start on 9th February and continue until 16th February 2022. Like earlier events, players can earn a lot of rewards during this event, but they should log in to their account daily to get all the benefits.

The player should know that reward offered during this event will end with the Flowing Lights and Colors Genshin event.

The best part of this event is that the reward can be won by logging daily into the Genshin account, and no complex task like daily conquest and battle is needed.

Players should have achieved Adventure Rank 2 to get a reward during this event.

What Rewards Can Players Expect during Lights and Colors Event?

This is a weeklong event, and for each day, there is a different reward for the players. Therefore, if a gamer misses a reward on some days, there are chances of getting it on another day.

The rewards offered on each day of Flowing Lights and Colors Genshin are listed below.

9 th February 2022 – Intertwined Fate, Golden crab, Sanctifying Unction

10 th February 2022 – Fragile Resign, Tianshu meat, Hero’s wit

11 th February 2022 – intertwined Fate, Guide to Diligence, Mystic enhancement ore

12 th February 2022 – Fragile Resign, Guide to Gold, Mora

13 th February 2022 – Intertwined Fate, Guide to Prosperity, Sanctifying Unction

Final verdict:

The rewards mentioned in the above section are different in numbers, and players should check it for themselves.

This reward will not be made through a screen event, but players can find it in their gaming mail account.

Gamers can share the experience of the Genshin Impact play in the comment section of Flowing Lights and Colors Genshin post.

