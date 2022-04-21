Fn. Gg/lantern Trials {April} Rewards, Event Details!

This post on Fn. Gg/Lantern Trials guides our readers on how to unlock rewards in the Lantern Trials.

Do you know about the Fortnite Lantern Challenge? Fortnite developers are celebrating Lantern Festival, too, and they have brought a change in their game. This change is going to benefit all the active players of Fortnite. Many players Worldwide want to know about this new challenge. This post on Fn. Gg/Lantern Trials will inform you on how to avail of the rewards available in the Lantern Trials.

What makes Lantern Trials more interesting?

The lantern festival is on, and recently, Fortnite developers have announced that they are celebrating this lantern season by adding lanterns in the streets of POIs. The developers also allowed the users to take a picture and upload it on the social platform. However, if you want to know how to participate in this challenge, kindly explore this post and know all the updates on Fortnite Lantern Trials.

How do you unlock rewards in these trials?

The gamers are not updated with the methods to unlock these trials. Here we will suggest some ways to unlock the trials. Recently, Fortnite tweeted a post on Twitter and said the users could log in and earn rewards in the game. Also, they have mentioned the additional rewards.

The gamers need to log in to the game to get access.

If they do not sign up, they will be unable to get the rewards. Also, they won’t be able to redeem other final rewards.

Once you log in and okay Fortnite, you will find amazing rewards. So, kindly start your game soon.

Fn. Gg/Lantern Trials ending time

Currently, day 1 of Lantern Trials has ended, and day 2 of this trial is going on. The gamers who have not completed this challenge have 18 more hours to play the challenge. Day 2 is active now, and it will end after 18 hours. Hurry Up and grab this deal to get amazing rewards. Also, you can upload a picture on Twitter with a #Lantography2022 hashtag. The submitters will get a chance to earn Cameo Needs Loot! Emoticons.

What rewards will the gamers get?

If you complete this Fn. Gg/Lantern Trials, you will be rewarded with:

A leadlight wrap

Four Emoticons

Dream Lantern Back Bling

Hence, Day 2 is waiting for more gamers to come and participate and earn all these rewards. Such chances are rare, and if you miss this chance, you will lose many benefits. Don’t waste time and grab this opportunity.

Conclusion

Wrapping this post, we informed our readers on the way to get rewards in the Lantern Trials. It is time-limited as it is a 5-day challenge and will end soon. Still, you have some time to complete the day 2 challenge in Fn. Gg/Lantern Trials. Please check this link to play Lantern Trials.

