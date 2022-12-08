Passing the UK theory test is the first step towards getting a UK driving license. Being the first step, it’s just as difficult as the practical test. Only half of the candidates who appear in the exam can pass it in a given year.

If you want to be in the successful half of the lot, approach the test adequately. Don’t minimize its difficulty level and dedicate enough time to learning theory and practicing driving as well as test attempting skills.

Here is the complete process to approach and pass the theory test.

Book the Test

You can book the theory test after getting a provisional license. Allow at least a month for preparation when booking the test. Allow two months or more if you haven’t started practicing driving under supervision.

DVSA offers this test at 160 exam centers across the country. Select your nearest location while booking it online or offline. You can use a credit or debit card to pay the test fee which is £23.

Know the Exam Structure

As the name suggests, this test will only analyze your understanding and theoretical knowledge of road mannerisms. You will not be asked to drive on the highway. But it doesn’t mean that the agency doesn’t expect you to demonstrate practical knowledge of safe driving. Plus, you would want to practice driving under supervision to boost your safe driving skills and lower your car insurance costs. In addition to knowing the theory, you must prove that you can apply this knowledge in real-life situations by passing the hazard perception section as well.

Consequently, the theory test has two sections. First is a 57-minute long section that asks 50 multiple-choice questions. To clear this section, you need to get 43 answers correct. After it, a 3-minute break will be awarded before they present the second section.

The second part – the hazard perception test – awards a maximum of 75 marks. Its passing score is 44 marks. You get one to five marks to spot hazards in each video clip presented in this section. There will be 14 video clips for your analysis and you can see up to two developing hazards in each clip.

Use Study Material

Okay, this is not a shortcut. You have to dedicate enough time to learning the rules before they allow you to take a car on the road. DVSA issues three books that cover all concepts needed for the theory test. These books are:

The Highway Code – this book explains all laws and regulations you need to know to drive on the highway;

Know Your Traffic Signs – it presents and defines all street signs; and

The Official DVSA Guide to Driving – this guide includes everything you need to know to drive safely.

Just like any other exam, use PQ4R and other study techniques you have mastered during your school years. Remember that repetition, revision, and practice can turn any failure into a pass.

Studying these books will build your theoretical knowledge about the road, its rules, and safety. Don’t assume that preparation is complete. Practicing the tests, driving lessons relevant to these concepts, and hazard perception test preparation is also needed to guarantee a pass. Supplement your learning with quality resources to practice theory test using mock exams.

You are not on your own to prepare for this test. Instead, you can use materials offered by DVSA to train your reflexes to perceive hazards timely. DVSA guide for hazard preparation test is a subscription-based resource you can use to supplement your preparation.

Use Official and Free Resources

DVSA offers a host of testing materials to check if you are progressing in your preparation. These materials include practice theory tests for the theory test and hazard perception tests. In addition to introducing the types of questions you will encounter in exams, these resources also enable you to test how the computer-based exam will be taken and what computer skills you need to hone before sitting the exam.

Don’t rely on the tests conducted by DVSA to understand your strengths and weaknesses. Use free resources available on the internet to prove your worth. You can use revision apps that are dedicated to theory test preparation.

A better way is to subscribe to a service that is dedicated to your success from booking to taking and passing the exam. This is a surefire way to eliminate guesswork and reduce the time you will need for preparation.

Gain Practical Experience

You aren’t required to start your driving lessons before you attempt the theory test but you are strongly advised to do so. Driving under supervision allows candidates to experience first-hand the meaning and impact of concepts presented in the books for the theory test.

This experience is even more important for passing the hazard perception test. Once you know the difference between potential and developing hazards – thanks to the study material and mock video clips – getting behind the wheel will make you witness these hazards in real time. Also, this experience will force you to think of the most suitable responses to these hazards.

One advantage of learning to drive under supervision is that you have readily available access to your instructor. Use these lessons to ask questions and eliminate your doubts.

In addition to driving, you can also prepare for and practice theory test when you aren’t steering the vehicle. Make the most use of your time in the car even when you are only a passenger. Be mindful of hazards that might – or are – developing for your car.

Prepare for Taking the Test

If you have prepared for the exam well in advance, you may feel like relaxing the last night before the exam date. It is okay to take a breather but don’t oversleep. Revise your notes on the last evening before the exam and sleep early.

Ensure that you know the location of the test center and set off early. Arriving early at the test allows you ample time to calm your mind before the attempt.

Take Away

Only half of the candidates that appear in the UK theory test manage to pass it. You can become part of this group by giving reasonable time and effort to its preparation. Use the study material provided by DVSA as well as take practice tests available online. If you don’t want to take chances, learn with help from a trusted exam partner.