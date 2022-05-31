When is Fortnite Coming Back to iOS?

Fortnite may be coming back to iOS devices sooner than you think, but not how you expected it.

Fortnite enthusiasts will be overjoyed to learn that their favourite big fight is returning to Appstore after less than one year. Phone players will have accessibility to a variety of applications once Nvidia’s game streaming solution is released for Apple devices. Of all, Epic Games’ Fortnite is included here. iOS players will be able to join their Fortnite profile via a web tab with touch-based features owing to GeForce Now.

The Story of the Removal of Fortnite from the App Store

Epic Apps remoed Fortnite from the Google Play store in August 2020 after adding a new feature to their Fortnite goods store that allowed games to earn V-Bucks. The Application Shop’s 30% cut of items purchased on the channels was avoided. To put it another way, that was a breach of Apple’s conditions. As a result, Apple swiftly removed Fortnite from its Android Market.

Epic foresaw this approach and launched a lawsuit against Apple. Later Google pulled Fortnite from the Android Market, allowing Epic to show players how to get it beyond the Appstore. The court judge determined that Apple can’t restrict developers from putting data icons, applications, external connections, or other appeals to actions that route clients to buying devices after an open inquiry and long discussion. Fortnite was also prohibited from App stores and was inaccessible on iOS for the rest of the term.

How to Register for the Beta Test

Those who wish to play Fortnite on their iOS devices will have to head over to the GeForce Now website and register. All of this is free, mind you. After that, you must join the waitlist, where you’ll get the chance to try out the new touch-controlled version of Fornite. Nvidia will give both the free and priority memberships the same opportunity to join the beta.

The signups started as early as January 2022, but Nvidia says that while the Fortnite beta will be a limited-time process, they don’t have an exact timeline for how long it will last. So, if you’re the least bit interested in trying the new streamed version of Fortnite, we advise you to sign up at Nvidia’s website while you still can.

You don’t need a paid account to pay, and paying a premium won’t give you priority for getting off the waitlist. If you want to play Fortnite for longer than an hour, you might be pushed to get that upgrade.

Is There Hope for Fortnite to Come Back to the App Store?

Given that Apple has a vendetta against Fortnite at this point, we can safely assume that they don’t want anyone playing Fortnite on an Apple device ever again. Moreso after the aftermath of the (very) public war Epic waged against them. Tim Sweeney, the CEO of Epic Games, has also remained a vocal dissident of Apple months after the trial. As of now, it’s up in the air if we’d ever see Fortnite back on iOS devices any time soon, even if five years have passed.

Good News: Game Streaming Services Have Improved

At present, there are not a lot of game streaming services available for purchase, but the ones that are here though are excellent. These services give players remote access to some of the best titles in the video game world. While each package offers something a bit different than the next, they allow users to stream video games to their screens, like Hulu or Netflix. There’s no need for a fancy PC or lots of storage space to play high-fidelity games. You’ll need a stable internet connection, and you’re good to go.

With GeForce Now, you can play the latest and greatest games from publishers without worrying about your computer going kaput or running Bootcamp. Nvidia GeForce Now is about as ideal as it will get for PC and mobile players in terms of versatility and performance. It leverages your already existing library of games, meaning you don’t have to spend a penny to try it out!

Final Thoughts

It’s unfortunate for iOS players not to be able to play Fortnite – at least officially. Thankfully, game streaming services have come a long way. It’s easy to see why Epic chose to head in this direction after the results of their trial with Apple. Those who want to use their Fortnite account on their iOS devices can use the accessible version of Nvidia GeForce Now, which offers standard access with a one-hour play session cap. There are also paid options that add special perks and extended session lengths.