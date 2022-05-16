Fossils Last Stand Review {May} Know The Recent Facts!

Fossils Last Stand Review has shared an incident of a Lyft driver in Pennsylvania and its effect on the customer rating of the restaurant.

Are you looking for the latest viral video that shows an argument between a Lyft driver and two of its passengers? This video has gone viral and received more than 600,000 views on Twitter after it was posted on Sunday.

The incident occurred between James Bode and two of his passengers in front of Fossils Last Stand at Catasauqua, PA, United States. The driver has accused the passenger of racial remarks and filed a case for an assault threat. To know more about this story, read Fossils Last Stand Review till the end.

Reviews for Fossils Last Stand Restaurant:

The Viral video on Facebook and Twitter platforms has hit the restaurant very hard as people are infuriated by racial comments made by the cab driver. Most of the platforms controlled by Fossil’s owner were not accessible.

On TripAdvisor, Fossil has a four-star rating from five reviews; it has a 4.2 rating from 642 votes on the Facebook platform. The rating at Yelp.com has been affected the most as angry netizens are giving 0 or 1 ratings. Some rating shown does not take the incident into account.

Fossils Last Stand Pennsylvania Owner Cab Incident:

Lyft driver reached out to client Jackie to execute the ride booked in her name in front of Fossil Last Stand restaurant. On seeing the driver, Jackie commented that he looked like a normal white guy and also spoke good English, this comment irked Bode, and he asked her to repeat the sentence.

All these incidents were recorded by car dash camera, and James informed the client about it being recorded. The man standing outside the car inquired about the conversation, and Bode apprised him of the comment.

When Fossils Last Stand Pennsylvania owner got ready for the ride, Bode refused to take the ride and asked them to get off the cab. This agitated the man, and he threatened the Lyft driver with assault and hurled racist comments at him.

Viral Videos on this Racist Slur Incident:

This incident took place on the 13th of May, and Bode uploaded it on his Facebook account on the same day. In his post, James mentioned that they seem to be the owner of Fossils Stand, but he is not sure of it. He also stated that a police complaint had been filed for assault threats and racial slur against the passenger.

Fossils Last Stand Review and the reaction of people:

Netizens have reacted strongly against the passengers and have given negative reviews to the Fossils restaurant. Most people are against this judging decision for an individual based on color, race, and language. On Yelp.com, reviewers have given zero or one rating to this establishment for inappropriate owner comments.

Conclusion:

Based on internet research, we can say a video related to this incident was uploaded on Sunday by political strategist Adam on Twitter and is expected to touch one million views. People having an unbiased opinion about other communities should learn from this incident and judge people on merit.

Fossils Last Stand Review believes that others should follow the stand taken by Bode in case of racial discrimination. People can share their views on this incident in the comment section.

